To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



10 March 2025

Corporate Announcement No. 23/2025





This is to give notice of the annual general meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S on Monday 24 March 2025 at 8.00 a.m. at the company’s address Klampenborgvej 205 in Kgs. Lyngby.

Agenda

1. Report on the company’s activities in 2024

2. Approval of the Supervisory Board's remuneration for the current financial year

2.1. Remuneration for the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board

3. Submission for approval of the Annual Report for 2024 and announcement of discharge for the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board from their obligations

4. Submission for the application of profits or cover of loss according to the adopted Annual Report

5. Election of members of the Supervisory Board

6. Appointment of auditors

7. Any other business

Yours faithfully,

On behalf of the Chairman

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO