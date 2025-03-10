Middle East Data Center Construction Market Outlook & Forecasts 2025-2030: UAE and Saudi Arabia Lead Data Center Investments with AI-Driven Strategies

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East Data Center Construction Market was valued at USD 1.93 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 6.99 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 23.92%



Key support infrastructure providers in the Middle East data center construction market include Airedale, ABB, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Vertiv. These companies facilitate the seamless integration of emerging technologies like AI and 5G within data center settings, assisting operators in addressing the increasing demand for high-performance computing.



On the investment side, prominent players in the Middle East data center construction market include Khazna Data Centers, center3, Equinix, Gulf Data Hub, Batelco, Mobily, Ooredoo, Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC, and Quantum Switch, among others. Additionally, notable newcomers such as Agility, DataVolt, Pure Data Centres, Anan, Qareeb Data Centres, and others are entering the Middle East data center construction market. These new entrants are pivotal in fostering innovation and have the potential to drive down costs for both operators and consumers. Their focus on advanced cooling and energy-efficient solutions contributes to expanding regional capacity to satisfy the rising demand for cloud, AI, and edge computing services.

Countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar have emerged as key players, leveraging their connectivity advantages to attract global enterprises and cloud providers. The UAE, particularly Dubai, serves as a regional data center hub with robust infrastructure and international connectivity, while Saudi Arabia invests heavily in digital transformation and smart city projects, notably through its Vision 2030 initiative.

This geographical positioning, combined with improving digital infrastructure, creates a dynamic ecosystem that supports the increasing demand for data storage, cloud services, and edge computing across the region. The strategic location of the region is poised to play a critical role in the future of global data networks and support the Middle East data center construction market growth.

Middle East Data Center Construction MarketHighlights

The Middle East data center construction market continues to experience rapid growth, driven by factors such as digital transformation, increasing cloud adoption, and ambitious smart city projects. Countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are leading this trend with significant initiatives, including the National AI Strategy 2031 of UAE and the National Strategy for Data & AI of Saudi Arabia. These efforts aim to position the region as a global hub for AI.

The push for digital and AI-centric goals drives the demand for advanced data center infrastructure, necessitating state-of-the-art technologies such as GPUs, AI-optimized systems, and sustainable solutions. As the demand for AI and machine learning (ML) workloads increases, data centers must adapt to support high-density GPU clusters that are essential for AI processing. This technological shift also requires the development of secure supply chains for exporting high-tech equipment while navigating international regulations.

In addition, the challenging climate of the region makes it essential to adopt advanced cooling technologies, such as liquid and immersion cooling, to maintain efficient performance. To thrive in this emerging market, data center providers should adopt integrated manufacturing and service models for quicker deployments and improved cost control.

Understanding regional regulations and cultural nuances is crucial for successfully navigating the Middle East data center construction market. Strategic partnerships with regional players, such as the collaboration between Microsoft and G42, can help accelerate innovation. With its strategic geographic position between Europe, Asia, and Africa, along with major projects like Saudi Arabia's Neom driving future demand, the Middle East is poised to become a global data center hub, supported by significant investments in digital infrastructure and 5G deployment.

KEY TRENDS

Adoption of AI



The Middle East region is experiencing a notable increase in the adoption of AI, driven by technological advances and growing recognition of its transformative potential across various sectors. Countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are at the forefront of AI integration, with initiatives spanning healthcare, finance, transportation, and more. For instance, the UAE has launched the "UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence" to position itself as a global leader in AI by 2031. Similarly, the National AI Strategy in Saudi Arabia aims to drive economic growth and enhance quality of life through AI-driven innovation.



Usage of Green and Sustainable Sources



The use of green and sustainable sources in the Middle East data center construction market is gaining momentum as operators and governments prioritize energy efficiency, reduce carbon footprints, and align with global sustainability goals. Khazna Data Centers focuses on energy-efficient operations and renewable energy sourcing. Equinix is targeting carbon-neutral operations globally, including in the Gulf region. STC (Saudi Telecom Company) is including green initiatives in its data center designs, supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals.



Smart City Initiatives



Smart city initiatives are rapidly emerging in the Middle East region, fueled by a commitment to improve urban living, promote sustainability, and drive economic growth. Pioneering countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are spearheading ambitious projects that aim to utilize technology to enhance infrastructure, transportation, and public services. Additionally, the NEOM project in Saudi Arabia is anticipated to be one of the most notable smart cities worldwide, with an estimated investment of around USD 500 billion, and is expected to make a significant impact once it becomes operational in 2025.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 388 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.9% Regions Covered Middle East

MIDDLE EAST DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Worldwide Data Center Market Landscape

Worldwide Data Center Market Scenario

Worldwide Data Center Market Competitive Analysis

Middle East Data Center Market Landscape

Data Center Construction Costs

Middle East Data Center Market Scenario

Middle East Data Center Market Insights

Vendor Analysis

SWOT Analysis of Middle East Data Center Market

Network Readiness Index

Gulf Data Centre Association

Internet & Social Media Growth

Market Opportunities & Trends

Adoption of AI

Expanding 5G Network & Edge Data Center Development

Usage of Green and Sustainable Sources

Rise in Digital Economy and Smart City Developments

Market Growth Enablers

Government Initiatives and Data Protection Law

Rising Data Center Investments

Increasing Cloud Adoption

Improvement in Submarine and Inland Connectivity

Big Data and IoT Driving Data Center Investments

Market Restraints

Regulatory and Security Compliances

Supply Chain Barriers

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Location Constraints

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Support Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Oman

Qatar

Kuwait

Jordan

Bahrain

Other Middle Eastern Countries

