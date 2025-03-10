EMC Filtration Market Global Forecast to 2029 with TDK, Delta Electronics, TE Connectivity, Littelfuse, and BLOCK Transformatoren-Elektronik Leading the $1.58 Billion Industry

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMC Filtration Market by EMC Filters (1-Phase EMC Filters, 3-Phase EMC Filters, DC Filters, IEC Inlets, and Chokes), and Power Quality Filters (Passive Harmonic Filters, Active Harmonic Filters, Output Filters, and Reactors) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The EMC filtration market is expected to reach USD 1.58 billion by 2029 from USD 1.24 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the 2024-2029
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximate revenues for the overall EMC filtration market and related segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to strengthen their position in the market and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the objectives of the market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Stringent environment and EMC regulatory standards are crucial in driving the EMC filtration market, as they affect international and regional regulations manufacturers across various industries. These regulations are designed to reduce EMI, which can affect the performance and safety of electronic devices. Manufacturers must develop EMC filers per the regulations and standards to avoid potential penalties and legal liabilities. Additionally, compliance with these regulatory standards ensures that the products are safe for consumers and reliable for their environment and fosters consumer trust & satisfaction.
The report provides In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like TDK Corporation (Japan), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Littelfuse, Inc. (US), and BLOCK Transformatoren-Elektronik GmbH (Germany).
Building technology application of EMC filtration market has the second largest market share in 2023
Building technology applications in the EMC filtration market primarily include HVAC systems, elevators, lighting, and smart infrastructure. The building technology application holds the 2nd largest market share in the EMC filtration market in 2023 for multiple reasons, such as increasing complexities, the interconnectivity of modern building technology systems, and many others.
At the present time, as buildings become smarter and more automated, the reliance on advanced electronic components rises, necessitating effective EMC solutions to prevent EMI risk that can disrupt critical operations. For instance, HVAC systems utilize sophisticated motor drives and controls to operate without interference to maintain optimal performance and energy efficiency. Similarly, elevators and lighting systems increasingly incorporate advanced electronics that require strong EMC protection to ensure reliability and safety.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|243
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.24 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$1.58 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising IoT Adoption and Smart Infrastructure Development
- Increasing Implementation of Stringent Regulations to Reduce Emi
- Mounting Demand for Automated Machinery and Industrial Robots
- Expansion of Data Centers in Developing Countries
- Burgeoning Demand for Power Electronics
- Shifting Preference from Fuel-based to Electric Vehicles
Restraints
- High Manufacturing Costs
- Availability of Alternative Technologies
Opportunities
- Mounting Demand for Miniaturized Electronic Devices
- Rising Government Initiatives to Promote Renewable Energy
- Increasing Deployment of 5G Networks
Challenges
- Adherence to Stringent Regulations with Rapid Technological Innovation
- Ineffectiveness in High-Switching-Speed Applications
Case Study Analysis
- Jaguar Land Rover Delivers Advanced In-Vehicle Connectivity in Emc Lab Equipped with Advanced Testing Capabilities
- Manufacturers of Flight Data Recorders Adopt Oxley's Emc Filters to Adhere to Stringent Quality Standards
- Lamp Manufacturer Uses Astrodyne Tdi's Integrated Electronic Ballast and Emi Filter for Fluorescent Lamps
Value Chain Analysis
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
- Ecosystem Analysis
- Investment and Funding Scenario
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- Nanotechnology
- Complementary Technologies
- Rf Shielding
Adjacent Technologies
- IoT and AI
- 5G
Pricing Analysis
- Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Type
- Average Selling Price Trend, by Region
Company Profiles
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- Te Connectivity
- Tdk Corporation
- Littelfuse, Inc.
- Sinexcel
- Schurter Group
- Astrodynetdi
- Mornsun Guangzhou Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
- Soshin Electric Co. Ltd.
- Shanghai Eagtop Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.
- Block Transformatoren-Elektronik GmbH
- Ets-Lindgren
- Mte Corporation
- Reo AG
- Eltroplan-Revcon Elektrotechnische Anlagen GmbH
- Bla Etech
- Captor Corporation
- Enerdoor
- Emi Solutions, Inc.
- High & Low Corporation
- Murrelektronik GmbH
- Electrocube
- Leader Tech Inc.
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Elcom International
- Total Emc Products Ltd
- Ohmite Mfg Co
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ecyvof
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment