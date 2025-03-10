EMC Filtration Market Global Forecast to 2029 with TDK, Delta Electronics, TE Connectivity, Littelfuse, and BLOCK Transformatoren-Elektronik Leading the $1.58 Billion Industry

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMC Filtration Market by EMC Filters (1-Phase EMC Filters, 3-Phase EMC Filters, DC Filters, IEC Inlets, and Chokes), and Power Quality Filters (Passive Harmonic Filters, Active Harmonic Filters, Output Filters, and Reactors) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The EMC filtration market is expected to reach USD 1.58 billion by 2029 from USD 1.24 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the 2024-2029

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximate revenues for the overall EMC filtration market and related segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to strengthen their position in the market and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the objectives of the market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Stringent environment and EMC regulatory standards are crucial in driving the EMC filtration market, as they affect international and regional regulations manufacturers across various industries. These regulations are designed to reduce EMI, which can affect the performance and safety of electronic devices. Manufacturers must develop EMC filers per the regulations and standards to avoid potential penalties and legal liabilities. Additionally, compliance with these regulatory standards ensures that the products are safe for consumers and reliable for their environment and fosters consumer trust & satisfaction.

Building technology application of EMC filtration market has the second largest market share in 2023



Building technology applications in the EMC filtration market primarily include HVAC systems, elevators, lighting, and smart infrastructure. The building technology application holds the 2nd largest market share in the EMC filtration market in 2023 for multiple reasons, such as increasing complexities, the interconnectivity of modern building technology systems, and many others.



At the present time, as buildings become smarter and more automated, the reliance on advanced electronic components rises, necessitating effective EMC solutions to prevent EMI risk that can disrupt critical operations. For instance, HVAC systems utilize sophisticated motor drives and controls to operate without interference to maintain optimal performance and energy efficiency. Similarly, elevators and lighting systems increasingly incorporate advanced electronics that require strong EMC protection to ensure reliability and safety.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising IoT Adoption and Smart Infrastructure Development

Increasing Implementation of Stringent Regulations to Reduce Emi

Mounting Demand for Automated Machinery and Industrial Robots

Expansion of Data Centers in Developing Countries

Burgeoning Demand for Power Electronics

Shifting Preference from Fuel-based to Electric Vehicles

Restraints

High Manufacturing Costs

Availability of Alternative Technologies

Opportunities

Mounting Demand for Miniaturized Electronic Devices

Rising Government Initiatives to Promote Renewable Energy

Increasing Deployment of 5G Networks

Challenges

Adherence to Stringent Regulations with Rapid Technological Innovation

Ineffectiveness in High-Switching-Speed Applications

Case Study Analysis

Jaguar Land Rover Delivers Advanced In-Vehicle Connectivity in Emc Lab Equipped with Advanced Testing Capabilities

Manufacturers of Flight Data Recorders Adopt Oxley's Emc Filters to Adhere to Stringent Quality Standards

Lamp Manufacturer Uses Astrodyne Tdi's Integrated Electronic Ballast and Emi Filter for Fluorescent Lamps

Value Chain Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Ecosystem Analysis

Investment and Funding Scenario

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Nanotechnology

Complementary Technologies

Rf Shielding

Adjacent Technologies

IoT and AI

5G

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Type

Average Selling Price Trend, by Region

