Stifel Appoints Jonathan Siegmann as Managing Director Covering Aerospace and Defense Sector

ST. LOUIS, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today appointed Jonathan Siegmann as Managing Director of Equity Research, covering the aerospace and defense industry. He will be based in the firm’s Boston office.

Most recently, Mr. Siegmann was engaged in the new space industry and served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP). At Terran Orbital, he led the firm's investor relations and corporate development activities which concluded with the company's sale to Lockheed Martin in 2024.

Before that, Mr. Siegmann spent nearly 15 years at Fidelity Investments as Portfolio Manager and Equity Research Analyst, covering public and private North American aerospace, defense, and new space companies. At Fidelity, Mr. Siegmann managed the Select Defense & Aerospace fund (FSDAX) from 2015 to 2021.

“Jonathan brings decades of combined industry and investment experience, along with a network of contacts across the C-suite and Wall Street, giving him unique perspective into this strategically important sector,” said Thomas Roderick, Co-Head of US Equity Research at Stifel. “This appointment underscores our commitment to attract top industry talent, and we are pleased to welcome Jonathan to the team.”

Mr. Siegmann added, “Stifel is recognized as a leader in equity research, with a history of providing clients with a proprietary and differentiated product. It’s my pleasure to join such a collaborative team covering the dynamic aerospace and defense industry at such an interesting time."

Mr. Siegmann received a BS from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business and is a Chartered Financial Analyst® holder from the CFA Institute.

