Reclaimed Rubber From Devulcanization Market to Hit Valuation of US$ 1,493.82 Million by 2033 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market was valued at US$ 572.30 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 1,493.82 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.51% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The demand for reclaimed rubber from devulcanization is experiencing a significant transformation driven by a confluence of environmental, economic, and technological factors. The automotive industry remains a key driver of this demand, with major manufacturers increasingly incorporating reclaimed rubber into their production processes. This shift is not only motivated by cost-effectiveness but also by stringent environmental regulations and sustainability goals. For instance, in 2024, a leading tire manufacturer reported using over 27,000 pounds of tire-derived material in their products, equivalent to recycling 2,287 passenger tires. This trend extends beyond tire manufacturing, with reclaimed rubber finding applications in automotive seals, gaskets, and mats, showcasing its versatility and growing acceptance in the industry.

The construction sector is emerging as another significant consumer of reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market, particularly in innovative applications that leverage the material's unique properties. The use of rubberized asphalt in road construction has gained traction, offering enhanced durability and noise reduction benefits. In a notable project in 2024, a major U.S. city incorporated 1.5 million pounds of crumb rubber into its road resurfacing program, demonstrating the scale at which reclaimed rubber is being utilized in infrastructure projects. Furthermore, the development of self-repairing rubber pavement, which activates its healing properties when exposed to rain, represents a cutting-edge application that could revolutionize road maintenance and significantly boost demand for reclaimed rubber in the coming years.

The global push towards a circular economy is reshaping supply chains and production processes across industries, further fueling the demand for reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market. This growth is supported by technological advancements in devulcanization processes, which have significantly improved the quality and performance of reclaimed rubber. A leading rubber recycling company reported processing over 100,000 tons of end-of-life tires in 2024, highlighting the increasing scale of rubber reclamation operations. The consumer goods sector, particularly the footwear industry, is also contributing to this demand surge, with a major sports brand announcing the use of 3 million pounds of recycled rubber in their product line for 2024. These developments underscore the growing recognition of reclaimed rubber as a viable and sustainable alternative to virgin materials across diverse industries.

Product Segmentation: Analysis of various reclaimed rubber types like WTR, EPDM, crumb rubber

The reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market is diversifying rapidly, with different types of reclaimed rubber finding unique applications across industries. Whole Tire Reclaim (WTR) rubber, a major segment within the market, is extensively used in tire manufacturing, rubber mats, and automotive components. This growth is driven by WTR's superior properties and cost-effectiveness. EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) reclaim rubber is gaining traction in applications requiring high-performance seals and gaskets, particularly in the automotive and construction sectors. Its excellent ozone resistance and enhanced speed extrusion properties make it a preferred choice for specialized applications.

Crumb rubber, derived from grinding scrap tires, has found diverse applications. The crumb rubber market was valued at USD 1.77 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.47 billion by 2030. A real-world example of crumb rubber's innovative use is seen in the development of self-repairing rubber pavement. This technology, which repairs itself when it rains, showcases the potential of recycled rubber in infrastructure applications across the global reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market, providing a sustainable solution that enhances road durability and maintenance. KMC Rubber's tire recycling initiative provides another concrete example of product segmentation in action. By incorporating 10% tire-derived material into their products, they diverted over 27,000 pounds of tire crumb from the waste stream, equivalent to 2,287 passenger tires. This recycled rubber was successfully used in anti-fatigue floor mats for the restaurant industry and heavy equipment acoustical mats for agriculture, demonstrating the versatility of reclaimed rubber across different product segments.

Microwave Devulcanization Process Poised to Grow at the Fastest CAGR of 13.50%

The microwave devulcanization process is set to grow rapidly due to its efficiency, environmental benefits, and technological advancements. Unlike traditional methods in the reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market, microwave devulcanization selectively breaks sulfur-sulfur (S-S) and carbon-sulfur (C-S) bonds while preserving carbon-carbon (C-C) bonds, resulting in high-quality reclaimed rubber that closely mimics virgin rubber properties. A 2024 study showed that microwave devulcanization could reduce the cross-link density of ground tire rubber (GTR) by up to 60%, significantly improving its reusability in industrial applications. This precision reduces material degradation and enhances mechanical properties, making it suitable for high-performance uses.

Environmental advantages are another key driver. Traditional methods like mechanical grinding often result in material loss and high energy consumption, whereas microwave devulcanization consumes up to 40% less energy and produces fewer emissions, aligning with global sustainability goals in the reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market. A 2024 report highlighted that the process can handle a wide range of rubber waste, including ethylene-propylene-diene rubber (EPDM) and waste tire rubber (WTR), expanding its applicability. Technological innovations, such as the use of inorganic salts and nitric acid, have further improved efficiency, with a 2024 study finding that these additives could increase the devulcanization rate by up to 30%. Additionally, the development of continuous microwave devulcanization systems has enabled large-scale production, with some facilities processing over 1,000 tons of rubber waste annually. These advancements, combined with increasing regulatory pressure to reduce rubber waste, are expected to drive the adoption of microwave devulcanization in the coming years.

More Than 64.81% Revenue of the Reclaimed Rubber Market Comes from the Automotive Industry

The automotive industry dominates the reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market, accounting for over 64.81% of its revenue, driven by the sector's high demand for sustainable materials and cost-effective solutions. Reclaimed rubber is extensively used in tire manufacturing, where it serves as a viable alternative to virgin rubber without compromising performance. In 2024, a leading tire manufacturer reported using over 27,000 pounds of tire-derived material in their products, equivalent to recycling 2,287 passenger tires. This trend is fueled by the automotive industry's push towards sustainability, with major players like Michelin and Pirelli incorporating reclaimed rubber into their tire production lines.

Beyond tires, reclaimed rubber is increasingly used in non-tire automotive components such as seals, gaskets, and mats. A 2024 study found that reclaimed rubber could reduce the production cost of automotive seals by up to 20%, making it an attractive option for manufacturers. The material's ability to meet stringent automotive performance standards has further boosted its adoption, with reclaimed rubber used in automotive gaskets shown to withstand temperatures of up to 150°C in the reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market. The automotive industry's focus on reducing carbon emissions is also driving demand, with a major automotive company reporting in 2024 that using reclaimed rubber reduced CO2 emissions by 15% compared to virgin rubber.

The automotive sector's expansion in emerging markets is another key factor. In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for over 40% of the global demand for reclaimed rubber, driven by growing vehicle production and increasing focus on sustainability. With the global automotive industry projected to produce over 100 million vehicles annually by 2030, the demand for reclaimed rubber in the automotive sector is poised for sustained growth, driven by both environmental and economic factors.

End-User Industry Trends: Demand patterns in automotive, construction, and consumer goods sectors

The reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market is experiencing significant growth across various end-user industries, with each sector showcasing unique demand patterns and applications. In the automotive industry, which dominated the natural reclaimed rubber market in 2022 with over 61% of the total market share in terms of revenue, the use of reclaimed rubber extends beyond tire manufacturing. For instance, non-tire automotive components such as seals, gaskets, and mats are increasingly incorporating reclaimed rubber, driven by sustainability goals and cost-effectiveness. The construction industry is another key end-user, utilizing reclaimed rubber in innovative applications. The use of rubberized asphalt in road construction is a notable trend, offering enhanced durability and noise reduction benefits. Additionally, the incorporation of rubber aggregates into concrete is being explored to improve flexibility and crack resistance. These applications align with the construction industry's growing emphasis on sustainable building materials.

In the consumer goods sector, particularly the footwear industry, reclaimed rubber is gaining traction. This growth is supported by increasing consumer awareness and preference for sustainable products. Real-world examples further illustrate these trends. KMC Rubber's successful integration of recycled tire material into anti-fatigue floor mats for the restaurant industry demonstrates the crossover between construction and consumer goods applications. The development of self-repairing rubber pavement showcases innovative use in infrastructure, bridging the automotive and construction sectors.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., GRP Ltd. Collectively Control over 28% Market Share

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has solidified its position as a leader in the reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market, leveraging its advanced technological capabilities and strategic partnerships. The company’s proprietary devulcanization process, which selectively cleaves sulfur-sulfur (S-S) and carbon-sulfur (C-S) bonds while preserving carbon-carbon (C-C) bonds, ensures high-quality reclaimed rubber that rivals virgin rubber in performance. This technological edge is particularly appealing to the automotive sector, where Toyoda Gosei has a strong foothold, with the Toyota Group accounting for 65.9% of its revenue. The company’s recent expansion of rubber recycling capacity at its Morimachi Plant, doubling its annual output to 1,200 tons, underscores its commitment to meeting the growing demand for sustainable materials. Additionally, Toyoda Gosei’s innovative deodorization technology, which dissolves and disperses odorous components in water, addresses a critical industry challenge, expanding the potential applications for its reclaimed rubber products. With a global manufacturing presence spanning 16 countries and a diversified product portfolio, Toyoda Gosei is well-positioned to capitalize on the projected growth of the reclaimed rubber market, which is expected to reach USD 1,489.36 million by 2034.

GRP Ltd. has emerged as a key player in the reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market, driven by its comprehensive approach to rubber recycling and strategic focus on sustainability. The company’s advanced continuous pyrolysis processes enable the efficient transformation of end-of-life tires into valuable materials such as crumb rubber, tyre pyrolysis oil (TPO), and recovered carbon black (rCB), maximizing resource utilization and diversifying revenue streams. GRP’s recent expansion initiatives, including a 3,600 MT increase in reclaim capacity and a 1.5-1.8 times enhancement of tire recycling capacity through a new pyrolysis facility, highlight its aggressive growth strategy. Strategic partnerships with leading global tire manufacturers like Michelin, Pirelli, and Continental further validate the quality of GRP’s reclaimed rubber and secure a stable demand base. The company’s export reach, spanning over 60 countries and serving more than 400 customers, demonstrates its global market penetration. GRP’s adoption of a circular economy model, coupled with investments in renewable energy sources, aligns with growing consumer and regulatory demands for sustainable manufacturing practices. This holistic approach positions GRP as a forward-thinking leader in the reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market, capable of adapting to and shaping market trends.

