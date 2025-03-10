Decent Holding Inc. Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results

 | Source: Decent Holding Inc. Decent Holding Inc.

YANTAI, China, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decent Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: DXST) (“Decent“ or the ”Company“), an established wastewater treatment services provider in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue for the full year of 2024 increased by 22.2% to US$11.5 million, from US$9.4 million in the prior year.

  • Gross profit for the full year of 2024 remained stable at $3.2 million, even though the gross profit margin declined to 27.8% from 34.0% in the prior year.

  • Net income for the full year of 2024 increased to $2.1 million, compared with $1.9 million in the prior year.

  • Operating expenses for the full year of 2024 decreased by 29.0% to $0.7 million from $1.0 million in the prior year, benefiting from improved operational efficiency.

Mr. Dingxin Sun, Chairman of the Company commented: “In fiscal year 2024, we achieved a significant 22.2% increase in total revenue, which reflects our resilience and adaptability in navigating a dynamic economic environment. This growth was driven by successful strategies across our business segments, particularly in wastewater treatment and river water quality management.”

“Despite this positive revenue trajectory, our gross profit margin approximately to about 27.8% in fiscal year 2024. This decline was largely due to a higher proportion of revenue derived from lower-margin projects. Nevertheless, we maintained a stable gross profit of $3.2 million, underscoring our commitment to profitability even in challenging conditions. We are particularly encouraged by the 121.2% increase in other related revenues, which maintained a 100% gross profit margin. This demonstrates our ability to identify and capitalize on new opportunities without incurring additional costs.”

Mr. Sun added: “Our focus on operational efficiency was reflected in the approximately 29% reduction in total operating expenses, which has been instrumental in sustaining our profitability. As a result, net income rose to $2.1 million, compared with $1.9 million in the prior year.”

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to enhancing our service offerings and optimizing our revenue mix to improve margins. We plan to invest in innovative technologies and expand our market presence, particularly in high-growth areas such as sustainable water management solutions. By fostering strategic partnerships and leveraging our expertise, we aim to drive long-term growth and create additional value for our stakeholders.”

Selected Financial Results

Total revenue

Total revenue increased by 22.2%, or $2.1 million, to $11.5 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, compared with $9.4 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023, demonstrating the Company’s resilience and adaptability to maintain profitability in a fluctuating economic environment. Specifically:

  • Revenue from Wastewater Treatment Service for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 rose to $2.5 million from $2.4 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023, reflecting a 4.8% increase driven by new customer acquisitions. Cost of revenue for wastewater treatment service was $1.8 million in fiscal year 2024, a 0.2% increase from 2023. This resulted in an increase in gross profit margins of 15.7% to 25.2 % for fiscal year 2024 from 21.8% for fiscal year 2023.

  • Revenue from River Water Quality Management for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 rose significantly to $6.9 million, a 54.7% increase from $4.4 million in fiscal year 2023, driven by successful bids and project completions. However, most projects involved civil works like dredging and stormwater networks, which typically yield lower margins. Consequently, the gross profit margin declined to 26.1% in fiscal year 2024 from 28.6% in fiscal year 2023.

  • Revenue from Product Sales for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, declined by 17.2% to approximately $2.2 million, down from $2.6 million in fiscal year 2023. This decrease was mainly due to reduced procurement from local enterprises, particularly in microbial inoculum used for river water quality management. Cost of revenue for this segment increased by 15.07% to about $1.4 million in fiscal year 2024, due to upgrades in pharmaceutical formulations. As a result, gross profit fell by 18.0% to approximately $0.78 million, compared with $1.4 million in fiscal year 2023, leading to a gross profit margin of 35.8%, compared with 53.8% in the prior year.

  • Other Related Revenues increased by 121.2% to $16,700 for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, compared with $7,549 in fiscal year 2023, maintaining a 100% gross profit margin with no associated costs.

Cost of Revenue

Total cost of revenue for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2024, and 2023, was $8.3 million and $6.2 million, respectively. The increase was driven by higher revenues and the reclassification of maintenance guarantee expenses for wastewater treatment and river water quality management projects from selling expenses to cost of revenue.

Gross Profit and Margin

Gross profit for the year ended October 31, 2024, was $3.2 million, remaining relatively stable compared with fiscal year 2023. Gross margin declined to 27.8% in fiscal year 2024 from 34.0% in fiscal year 2023, primarily due to a greater proportion of revenue coming from lower-margin wastewater treatment and river water quality management projects.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses decreased by 29.0% to $0.7 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, from $1.0 million in fiscal year 2023. The decrease is primarily attributed to a decrease in selling expenses due to reduced marketing costs from improved reputation, the reclassification of maintenance guarantee expenses to costs of revenue, and a decrease in both general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses.

Net income

As a result of the factors described above, net income for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2024 and 2023 was $2.1 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

About Decent Holding Inc.

Decent Holding Inc. specializes in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration and river ecosystem management by enhancing the water quality, as well as microbial products primarily used for pollutant removal and water quality enhancement, through the Company’s subsidiary, Shandong Dingxin Ecology Environmental Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit: https://ir.dxshengtai.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate“ or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and all other factors discussed in the ”Risk Factors“ section of the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, available for review at www.sec.gov. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Wealth Financial Services LLC

Connie Kang, Partner

Email: ckang@wealthfsllc.com

Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)

 
DECENT HOLDING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Stated in US dollars, except for share and per share data)
 
  As of
October 31,
2024		  As of
October 31,
2023		 
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash $407,031  $1,325,458 
Accounts receivable, net  8,702,303   2,178,923 
Prepayment, net  7,699   530,215 
Other receivables  11,410   22,741 
Contract assets  603,979   144,876 
Due from related parties  40,154   514 
Inventories  134   187 
Total current assets  9,772,710   4,202,914 
NON-CURRENT ASSETS        
Deferred IPO costs  967,793   531,491 
Other long-term assets     15,888 
Operating lease assets, net  67,934   118,181 
Finance lease assets, net  43,520   56,853 
Property and equipment, net  242,185   266,987 
Intangible assets, net  6,088   6,264 
Deferred tax asset  136,799   142,957 
Total non-current assets  1,464,319   1,138,621 
TOTAL ASSETS $11,237,029  $5,341,535 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Accounts payable $1,851,723  $87,591 
Due to related parties  63,222   106,789 
Payroll payable  23,401   5,724 
Tax payables  821,010   434,631 
Other payables  3,353,963   1,749,615 
Finance lease liabilities – current  21,893   23,235 
Operating lease liabilities – current  6,382   52,094 
Estimated warranty liabilities  64,576   26,513 
Total current liabilities  6,206,170   2,486,192 
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Finance lease liabilities – non-current     21,299 
Operating lease liabilities – non-current  13,550   19,390 
Total non-current liabilities  13,550   40,689 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  6,219,720   2,526,881 
         
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Ordinary shares, US$0.0001 par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares as of October 31, 2024 and 2023; 15,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively  1,500   1,500 
Subscription receivable  (1,500)  (1,500)
Additional paid-in capital  1,210,094   1,210,094 
Statutory reserve  402,621   188,144 
Retained earnings  3,551,019   1,662,139 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (146,425)  (245,723)
Total shareholders’ equity  5,017,309   2,814,654 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $11,237,029  $5,341,535 


 
DECENT HOLDING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Stated in US dollars, except for share and per share data)
 
  For The Years Ended
October 31,		 
  2024  2023  2022 
REVENUE         
Wastewater treatment revenue $2,468,097  $2,355,126  $650,308 
River water quality management revenue  6,864,631   4,436,214   1,910,425 
Product sales revenue  2,192,864   2,648,445   1,008,042 
Others  16,700   7,549   24,927 
TOTAL REVENUE  11,542,292   9,447,334   3,593,702 
             
COST OF REVENUE            
Wastewater treatment revenue  1,845,434   1,841,604   482,554 
River water quality management revenue  5,075,552   3,165,712   1,227,365 
Product sales revenue  1,408,894   1,224,396   229,894 
TOTAL COST OF REVENUE  8,329,880   6,231,712   1,939,813 
GROSS PROFIT  3,212,412   3,215,622   1,653,889 
             
OPERATING EXPENSES            
Selling expenses  16,489   70,128   32,517 
General and administrative expenses  662,158   851,130   1,061,967 
Research and development expenses  28,981   122,441   60,883 
Impairment loss  33,841       
Total operating expenses, net  741,469   1,043,699   1,155,367 
             
NET PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS  2,470,943   2,171,923   498,522 
             
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)            
Interest income  12,343   5,420   1,341 
Interest expense     (6,017)  (86,671)
Other income  851   5,214   18,257 
Other expense  (13)      
Total other income (expenses), net  13,181   4,617   (67,073)
             
NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES  2,484,124   2,176,540   431,449 
             
Income tax expenses  (380,767)  (316,927)  (59,014)
             
NET INCOME  2,103,357   1,859,613   372,435 
             
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)            
Foreign currency translation adjustment  99,298   (67,065)  (131,378)
             
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $2,202,655  $1,792,548   241,057 
             
Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year – basic and diluted  15,000,000   15,000,000   15,000,000 
Earnings per Ordinary Share – basic and diluted $0.14  $0.12   0.02 


 
DECENT HOLDING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Stated in US dollars, except for share and per share data)
 
  For The Years Ended
October 31,		 
  2024  2023  2022 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:         
Net income $2,103,357  $1,859,613  $372,435 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:            
Provision for credit losses and bad debts  (95,193)  132,561   400,411 
Provision for inventory obsolescence  185   26,585    
Gain from the disposal of property and equipment     (5,214)  (18,236)
Depreciation and amortization  76,594   45,455   19,527 
Impairment of property and equipment  33,841       
Amortization of finance lease assets  14,781   15,098   1,271 
Non-cash operating lease expenses  53,044   49,446   45,574 
Deferred income tax effect  10,054   (27,991)  (53,400)
Estimated warranty expenses  36,971   27,462    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable  (6,318,575)  (626,233)  130,082 
Prepayment - third parties  544,461   1,626,312   (2,311,240)
Prepayment - related party        101,708 
Other receivables  12,393   (15,197)  13,402 
Contract assets  (450,769)  (150,063)   
Due from related party  96   7,995   (7,752)
Inventories  (127)  1,775,773   479,331 
Deferred expenses  16,178   (16,457)   
Tax payables  370,714   344,918   112,414 
Other payables  1,540,827   1,015,988   401,304 
Accounts payable  1,745,087   87,085   (371,389)
Contract liabilities     (4,591,413)  2,397,667 
Operating lease liabilities  (53,044)  (52,396)  (52,580)
Amount due to related parties  (20,643)  56,628   (271,800)
Payroll payable  17,446   (1,709)  2,193 
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES  (362,322)  1,584,246   1,390,922 
             
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES            
Purchase of property and equipment  (78,133)  (153,794)  (241,211)
Proceed of disposal of property and equipment        21,995 
Purchase of intangible assets        (7,559)
Payment to acquire finance lease assets        (13,615)
Loan made to related parties  (39,348)     (1,472,562)
Repayment from related parties     10,759   2,312,566 
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES  (117,481)  (143,035)  599,614 
             
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:            
Deferred IPO costs  (417,487)  (207,969)  (365,786)
Proceeds of bank loans        1,510,204 
Repayment of bank loans     (1,867,293)  (1,637,652)
Principal payment for obligation under finance leases  (23,659)  (24,067)  (2,142)
Proceeds from related parties     132,084   29,630 
Repayment to related parties  (25,468)  (133,924)  (78,609)
CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES  (466,614)  (2,101,169)  (544,355)
             
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH  27,990   20,058   (228,683)
             
NET CHANGE IN CASH  (918,427)  (639,900)  1,217,498 
             
CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR  1,325,458   1,965,358   747,860 
             
CASH AT END OF YEAR $407,031  $1,325,458   1,965,358 
             
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION            
Cash paid during the year for:            
Income taxes $  $    
Interest $  $6,017   86,671 
             
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS            
Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $  $32,742   152,632 
Finance lease assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations        77,098 