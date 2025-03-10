Global Water Resources Files General Rate Case Application for GW-Santa Cruz and GW-Palo Verde Utilities in Pinal County

PHOENIX, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has filed a general rate case application with the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) related to the Global Water – Santa Cruz Water Company, Inc. (GW-Santa Cruz) and Global Water – Palo Verde Utilities Company, Inc. (GW-Palo Verde) that provide water, wastewater and recycled water services in Pinal County, Arizona.

These two utilities are the company’s largest, collectively representing 57,842 active service connections across 207 square miles of ACC-designated service areas—or about 89.6% of the company’s total active service connections.

“The filing of this rate case application represents a key step in our plans to improve these utilities for the benefit of our customers and support the ongoing growth in residential and commercial development across Pinal County,” stated Global Water chief operating officer, Chris Krygier. “We see the revenue generated by the proposed new rates helping us to sustain the high-quality water and wastewater services for the communities we’ve had the privilege to serve since 2004.”

The rate case includes a request for rate increases that, if approved by the ACC, would result in a net annual revenue increase of approximately $6.5 million and an approximate 11% increase in the total median monthly aggregate billing for GW-Santa Cruz and GW-Palo Verde customers. The rate case was based on the test year ended December 31, 2024, and includes infrastructure investments the company plans to make in 2025.

The company proposed that the new rates would be phased in over two years, with the proposed first phase to be implemented in May 2026 and the second phase in January 2027.

The company also proposed a new regulatory tool to address revenue increases in the future, that if approved, would allow costs and investments to be updated annually in a smaller, more gradual fashion.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 32 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with 17.4 billion gallons recycled since 2004.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com .

