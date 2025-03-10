Longevity Life Advisors Launches CancerEDGE: A Program Offering Advanced Cancer Genomics and Precision Health Services

Indianapolis, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longevity Life Advisors announces the launch of CancerEDGE, a first-of-its-kind program designed to provide genomic testing and precision health services. The program offers affordable access to services and technologies often excluded from standard insurance coverage. Longevity Life has partnered with Wellabe®, a leading company specializing in Medicare Supplement, Hospital Indemnity, Short-term Care, and Preneed Funeral insurance, to exclusively offer Longevity Life’s CancerEDGE membership to Wellabe policyholders at a cost of less than $30 per month.

With CancerEDGE, Wellabe policyholders can now evaluate their cancer risk with top-quality assessments and access comprehensive tools to manage their care.

CancerEDGE’s Edge:

CancerEDGE provides Wellabe members with the following:

Personalized Cancer Guidance : Resources to help members understand and address individual cancer risks.

: Resources to help members understand and address individual cancer risks. Onsite Nurse Navigators : Support for navigating diagnosis and care plans.

: Support for navigating diagnosis and care plans. Access to Clinical Trials : Opportunities to participate in research studies that may improve outcomes.

: Opportunities to participate in research studies that may improve outcomes. Genomic Testing: Advanced testing to assess cancer risk and inform treatment options.

Paul R. Billings, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Longevity Life, stated: “CancerEDGE empowers Wellabe policyholders to reliably assess their cancer risk and provides critical resources and support when needed. This program is designed to make valuable cancer services more accessible and more affordable.”

Why CancerEDGE is Needed

Key statistics illustrate the importance of CancerEDGE:

One in two men and one in three women will develop cancer during their lifetime (British Journal of Cancer). Cancer is projected to become the leading cause of death in the U.S. by 2030 (American Society of Clinical Oncology). Cancer is the second-largest contributor to healthcare spending (IFEBP Workplace Wellness Survey).

About Longevity Life Advisors

Longevity Life combines expertise from insurance, technology, genomics, and healthcare to make needed cancer services more accessible. The company’s mission is to provide tools for understanding genetic risks, encouraging preventive action, and supporting members throughout their disease journey. Learn more at CancerEDGE.com/wellabe.

About Wellabe

Let’s do more, worry less, and make every day better. Since 1929, we have provided insurance solutions to help our customers protect their health and financial well-being. Every day we show we care through our shared values and doing what’s right. We’ll always be here helping people be well so they can prepare for tomorrow and live better today. Learn more at wellabe.com.