FDA Computer System Validation (CSV) Compliance and Enforcement Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: May 21, 2025)

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FDA Trends for Computer System Validation (CSV) Compliance and Enforcement" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Upon completion of this session, attendees will have an understanding of FDA compliance and enforcement as it relates to computer system validation.

They will understand how to develop the most robust computer system validation compliance program, focusing on the critical areas of interest to FDA. The attendees will have a good grasp of how to identify potential weaknesses and findings, as well as how to make recommendations for addressing and remediating them through risk mitigation.

In particular, we will focus on best practices for validating computer systems regulated by FDA and meeting compliance with electronic records and electronic signatures (21 CFR Part 11).We will also provide current FDA trends, including a focus on data integrity issues in industry, which will be illustrated through industry examples.

The webinar will cover what you need to do to prepare for an FDA audit, and also the importance and steps required to be certain you have audited all vendors of regulated systems appropriately.

Why Should You Attend?

Effective and compliant computer system validation is critical to any FDA-regulated organization. FDA has set forth very specific requirements for meeting compliance, and a very prescriptive set of enforcement actions to protect patient and/or consumer safety. This course will enable you to best anticipate and prepare for FDA scrutiny, understand your role during inspections and audits, and gain insight to the level of enforcement associated with various findings, consent decrees and warning letters. Examples from industry will be used as case studies to illustrate these.

It is vital for regulated companies to maintain a pulse on the regulatory environment in order to fortify system validation efforts, as necessary, to meet FDA expectations .It is the best practice to have a robust computer system validation, continue executing against it consistently, and documenting it thoroughly. By maintaining a strong and consistent computer system validation program, companies can further build trust with FDA and the consumers who rely on such oversight for protection.

Who Should Attend:

Information Technology (IT) Analysts

IT Developers

IT Support Staff

QC/QA Managers and Analysts

Clinical Data Managers and Scientists

Compliance Managers and Auditors

Lab Managers and Analysts

Computer System Validation Specialists

GMP Training Specialists

Business Stakeholders using Computer Systems regulated by FDA

Regulatory Affairs Personnel

Consultants in the Life Sciences and Tobacco Industries

Interns working at the companies listed above

College students attending schools and studying computer system validation, regulatory affairs/matters (related to FDA) or any other discipline that involves adherence to FDA regulatory requirements

Key Topics Covered:

FDA Regulatory Oversight

Computer System Validation (CSV)

System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) Methodology

Good "Variable" Practice (GxP) (Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), Good Laboratory Practice (GLP), Good Clinical Practice (GCP))

GAMP 5 Software Categorization

System Risk Assessment

Requirements, Design, Testing

Requirements Traceability Matrix (RTM)

Validation Documentation

21 CFR Part 11 Compliance (Electronic Records/Signatures)

Audit Preparation

Most Common Problems with CSV

Best Practices

RAPS

This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 4.0 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Speakers:



Carolyn Troiano

Webinar/Seminar/Workshop Instructor in FDA Compliance Training



Carolyn Troiano has more than 35 years of experience in the tobacco, pharmaceutical, medical device and other FDA-regulated industries. She has worked directly, or on a consulting basis, for many of the larger pharmaceutical and tobacco companies in the US and Europe, developing and executing compliance strategies and programs



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nx171l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.