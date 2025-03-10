Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) has published the attached Reykjavík Energy Green Finance Impact Report 2024 – Audited, certified by the company’s independent auditors. The report is in English.

The report is issued under the provisions of Reykjavík Energy’s Green Finance Framework, which was published on October 30, 2024, and received a "Dark Green" rating from the rating agency S&P Global. It details the allocation of green loan proceeds in 2024, totalling ISK 31.3 billion.

"Since Reykjavík Energy took the lead in green financing in Iceland in 2019, the company has benefited from more favourable financing terms. Today, it is the most significant issuer of green bonds in Iceland. The reputation we have built will serve us well in the ambitious green projects ahead in energy production, utility operations, and carbon sequestration," says Sævar Freyr Þráinsson, CEO of Reykjavík Energy.





Contact:

Snorri Hafsteinn Þorkelsson

CFO

snorri.hafsteinn.thorkelsson@orkuveitan.is

