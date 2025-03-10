New Poll Shows Overwhelming Bipartisan Support for Building Ground-Based Backup to GPS

RESTON, Va., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav, a leader in next-generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) and 3D geolocation, released a new national Public Policy Polling survey which finds that, by a margin of ten-to-one, voters support the creation of a ground-based complement and backup to America’s Global Positioning System (GPS). Majority support is seen across various demographic categories such as gender, political party, and age groups.

“Officials across the government for years, including the FCC just last week, have sounded the alarm about the need to build a terrestrial complement and backup to GPS—a key component of a system of systems approach to strengthen the resilience of America’s critical infrastructure,” said Ed Mortimer, NextNav’s Vice President of Government Affairs. “Now voters are joining the call to rise to the challenge of meeting this public safety and national security imperative. These poll results show strong bipartisan support and are particularly compelling in a public policy environment where single-digit opposition to any issue is rare.”

Large majorities of voters see a terrestrial complement and backup to GPS as vital to safeguarding public safety, keeping pace with foreign rivals, protecting U.S. national security, and preserving a strong economy:

. A total of 83% say they find it either very convincing (54%) or somewhat convincing (29%) that backup to GPS will ensure public safety professionals, like first responders, are able to act fast to locate people. National Security. A total of 82% say they find it either very convincing (47%) or somewhat convincing (35%) that a backup to GPS is crucial for safeguarding American commerce, public safety, and national security.



A total of 82% say they find it either very convincing (47%) or somewhat convincing (35%) that a backup to GPS is crucial for safeguarding American commerce, public safety, and national security. Global Competition . A total of 81% say they find it either very convincing (47%) or somewhat convincing (34%) that a backup to GPS will allow the United States to keep pace with China.



. A total of 81% say they find it either very convincing (47%) or somewhat convincing (34%) that a backup to GPS will allow the United States to keep pace with China. Economic Stability. A total of 81% say they find it either very convincing (48%) or somewhat convincing (33%) that the US should move forward with the creation of a backup to GPS since a GPS outage would cost our economy $1.6 billion per day.



In another key finding, nearly 7 out of 10 (68%) of voters agree that creating a backup to GPS represents an urgent national security need for the United States, with only 12% disagreeing.

The poll was conducted by Public Policy Polling. The independent pollsters surveyed 1,133 registered voters nationally from January 24-25, 2025. The margin of error is +/- 2.9%. 60% of interviews for the survey were conducted by text message and 40% by telephone. For access to the polling memo, click here.

