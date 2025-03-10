The Largest Global Mission to Discover Ocean Life Reveals Over 800 Newly Discovered Marine Species

Over 800 new species discovered

800+ scientists from 400+ institutions collaborating globally

10 Expeditions and 8 Discovery Workshops completed with partners such as The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA), and Schmidt Ocean Institute

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

TOKYO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census, the world’s largest collaborative effort to accelerate the discovery of marine life, today announced the discovery of 866 new marine species. This is a significant step in advancing our understanding of ocean biodiversity, with discoveries expected to grow as the programme continues.

“The ocean covers 71% of our planet, yet it is said that only around 10% of marine life has been discovered so far, leaving an estimated 1–2 million species still undocumented,” said Executive Director Mitsuyuki Unno of The Nippon Foundation representing the founding partner of the Ocean Census. “These latest findings demonstrate how international collaboration can advance our understanding of ocean biodiversity.”

The identification and official registration of a new species can take up to 13.5 years—meaning some species may go extinct before they are even documented. To address this, The Nippon Foundation and Nekton jointly launched the Ocean Census in April 2023 to transform species discovery, accelerating the identification of marine life to close critical knowledge gaps before it’s too late.

Accelerating Species Discovery

The Ocean Census global alliance has conducted 10 global expeditions and hosted 8 Species Discovery Workshops, awarding 19 Species Discovery Awards to taxonomists worldwide. New species of shark, sea butterfly, mud dragon, bamboo coral, water bear, octocoral, sponge, shrimp, crab, reef fish, squat lobster, pipehorse, limpet, hooded shrimp, sea spiders and brittle stars—encompassing dozens of taxonomic groups—have been registered to the Ocean Census Biodiversity Data Platform (formerly referred to as the Cyberbiodiversity System). The beta version, developed in partnership with the UN Environment Programme World Conservation Monitoring Centre, is now accessible to researchers and the public alike.

Using divers, submersibles, and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), new species have been identified from depths of 1 to 4,990 meters, with analysis conducted by collaborating scientists from the Ocean Census Science Network.

Three notable discoveries include:

Guitar Shark – Identified at around 200m depths off Mozambique and Tanzania by world-renowned shark expert David Ebert, also known as the ‘Lost Shark Guy’ (Ocean Census Species Discovery Awardee). This is only the 38th known guitar shark species worldwide, a group so at-risk that two-thirds of its species are threatened. Turridrupa magnifica – A marine gastropod discovered at 200–500m depths off New Caledonia and Vanuatu by Dr. Peter Stahlschmidt (University of Landau, Germany). Turrid gastropods possess venomous “harpoons” used to catch prey, producing peptides with potential applications in pain relief and cancer treatment. A drug used to treat chronic pain was originally developed from a related snail family, underscoring the biotechnological promise of new ocean life. New octocoral – Found in the Maldives by Aishath Sarah Hashim & Aminath Nasath Shanaan (Maldives Marine Research Institute) and Asako K Matsumoto (Chiba Institute of Technology; The University Museum, the University of Tokyo). There are only 5 known species of this genus. Additionally, this is the first record genus from the Maldives It highlights the diversity yet to be discovered. Octocorals provide essential habitat for marine life and play a key role in reef stability and nutrient cycling.

Scientists frequently encounter species that are new to science, but a species is only officially recognised once it has been formally described and published in a scientific journal. This process can take years, meaning many remain undocumented before they can be studied.

Prof. Lucy Woodall, Head of Science at Ocean Census, said "Too many species remain in limbo for years because the process of formally describing them is too slow. We urgently need to change that and adding the Species Discovery step gives us a way to rapidly start the process. Every new species—whether a shark or a sponge—deepens our understanding of marine ecosystems and the benefits they provide for the planet."

When the Ocean Census first launched , the project envisioned a Biodiversity Centres framework. The strategy has since evolved into a decentralised network of scientists participating from over 400 institutions worldwide—a more agile framework that unites diverse skills and resources globally.

“The past two years have been transformative for the Ocean Census: we’ve pioneered new methods, forged key partnerships, established a global network of participating scientists, and overcome the hurdles of a truly global mission,” said Oliver Steeds, Director of the Ocean Census. “Our estimates suggest that discovering 100,000 new species could require at least US$1 billion. We are laying the groundwork to make large-scale species discovery a reality, but our impact will ultimately be determined by how this knowledge is used to support marine protection, climate adaptation, and biodiversity conservation.”

A Global Effort for Ocean Science

Endorsed under the United Nations Ocean Decade, the Ocean Census has formed strategic partnerships with national marine research institutes, museums, universities, philanthropic organisations, and technology partners. These alliances amplify research efforts in uncharted ocean regions, filling critical gaps in our understanding of marine life.

“Schmidt Ocean Institute is proud to be a partner of the Ocean Census, whose strength lies in its vast network. By uniting governments, philanthropic supporters, and leading marine research organisations, we can accelerate the discovery of ocean life at an unprecedented scale,” said Jyotika Virmani, Executive Director of Schmidt Ocean Institute.

Building on the initial findings, the Ocean Census will provide dozens more Species Discovery Awards, undertake 10 new expeditions, and host 7 additional Species Discovery Workshops in 2025 across the Pacific, Indian, and Southern Oceans. All further data will be added to the Ocean Census Biodiversity Data Platform.

Editor’s Notes:

Definitions

Species: Discovered

This status is obtained when experts determine and provide proof of a species being new to science, using morphological characteristics and, if necessary, genetic sequencing

Species: Described

This status is obtained when the details including a new scientific name are published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal

Press release also available in the following languages:

Spanish - link

French - link

German - link

Press Contacts

Kira Coley

Head of Communications, Ocean Census

press@oceancensus.org

+44 7734591811

Hoffman Agency (For enquires in Japanese and English)

OceanCensusJP@hoffman.com

Interview Opportunities

Prof Lucy Woodall (Head of Science, Ocean Census), in Tokyo at the World Ocean Summit

(Head of Science, Ocean Census), in Tokyo at the World Ocean Summit Oliver Steeds (Director, Ocean Census), in Tokyo at the World Ocean Summit

(Director, Ocean Census), in Tokyo at the World Ocean Summit Dr Michelle Taylor (Principal Investigator, Ocean Census), on expedition in the South Sandwich Islands



High-Resolution Media Assets

Visit the Ocean Census AP newsroom for images and video content including i) newsroom (for editing) and ii) consumer-ready (for publishing) versions

for images and video content including i) newsroom (for editing) and ii) consumer-ready (for publishing) versions Species Data – Link : the Ocean Census Biodiversity Data System (Live 10 March)

the Ocean Census Biodiversity Data System (Live 10 March) Press Kit including FAQs, Fact Sheet, and spokesperson bios



About The Ocean Census – www.oceancensus.org

The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census is the world’s largest mission to accelerate the discovery of ocean life. Despite covering over 70% of our planet, the ocean remains one of the least explored ecosystems, with only 240,000 marine species officially documented—while millions more remain undiscovered.

The Ocean Census is revolutionising species discovery, accelerating the pace at which new marine life is identified and studied.

Launched in April 2023 by The Nippon Foundation and Nekton, Ocean Census is a global alliance uniting philanthropy, government, business, science, media, and civil society. At its core, the Science Network unites scientists from hundreds of institutions worldwide to lead the discovery of ocean life.

All discoveries are registered in the Ocean Census Biodiversity Data Platform, ensuring that scientists, conservationists, and policymakers worldwide have open access to critical marine biodiversity data.Endorsed by the UN Ocean Decade, the Ocean Census is more than a research programme—it is a bold mission to find life in our universe, right here on our planet.

About The Nippon Foundation - https://en.nippon-foundation.or.jp

The Nippon Foundation is the largest non-profit foundation in Japan that was established in 1962 for the purpose of carrying out philanthropic activities in areas that extend from eradicating leprosy, providing free education, food security, and above all, issues that surround the marine environment and maritime safety.

About Nekton – www.nektonmission.org

Nekton’s mission is to advance the scientific exploration of the ocean. Nekton undertakes expeditions, applied research, storytelling, and knowledge exchange programmes, co-created and implemented with the Nekton Network—an alliance of over 100 scientific, government, business, philanthropic, and civil society partners. Together, Nekton works to create a more valued ocean, recognised for its essential role in supporting all life on earth. Nekton is a not-for-profit charitable foundation, operating globally with headquarters in the UK.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b4620d8-36d7-41f9-8f0d-7e9f54291266

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56ece59e-4449-45e6-8fe5-93b64fd64dc6