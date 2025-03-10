Travis Credit Union Foundation Extends Financial Coaching Grants Applications

VACAVILLE, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travis Credit Union Foundation announces the application deadline has been extended for its 2025 Financial Coaching Grants program until March 31. This initiative is an opportunity for one Northern California nonprofit organization to access $30,000 in unrestricted funding and up to $9,000 to train its staff to become financial coaches. Those interested in applying can start here.

"Our hope is that through this grant, we can create a ripple effect of positive financial behaviors that will benefit not only the individuals directly involved but the broader community,” said Damian Alarcon, president of Travis Credit Union Foundation. “Financial stability is a cornerstone of a thriving community, and we are committed to making a lasting impact."

Eligibility requirements are:

Organizations benefiting people in Napa, Solano, Yolo, Contra Costa and Merced counties.

Organizations classified as public charities.

Organizations with the ability to reach diverse communities, including those that are unbanked/underserved.

Organizations that do not discriminate by race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin, disability, marital status, sexual orientation or military status.

Organizations with the capacity to allocate time and resources for two staff members to become financial coaches (self-study) and provide 10 or more one-hour financial coaching sessions to beneficiaries each month.

Organizations that are willing to promote their participation in the Financial Coaching Grant Program and acknowledge funding received from Travis Credit Union Foundation in traditional and social media.

Those who apply and are selected as coaches will undergo comprehensive, three- to five-month long, self-study training through the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) and/or Financial Counseling for Empowerment Program (FICEP). Upon completing the course, coaches will be equipped to address a wide range of financial topics, from summarizing saving principles to educating community members about credit reports, credit scores and the wise use of tax refunds.

The TCU Foundation is committed to supporting nonprofits throughout the grant's lifetime, ensuring that financial wellness outcomes are achieved. The foundation will monitor financial coaching goals, metrics and outcomes related to reduced debt, increased savings and established and/or improved credit scores. Renewal preferences are given to nonprofits with a demonstrated record of coaching more beneficiaries.

The grant application will close on March 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

About Travis Credit Union Foundation

The Travis Credit Union Foundation supports financial education and wellness initiatives and is the philanthropic arm of Travis Credit Union. The Foundation is committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves through financial education, charitable giving, and community support. Travis Credit Union generously funds the administrative costs of the Travis Credit Union Foundation, allowing for 100% of funds raised to go back to the community. To learn more about the Travis Credit Union Foundation’s mission and how to participate in all it’s doing to build financial wellness in the communities it serves, visit tcufund.org.

The Foundation is organized and operated exclusively for charitable and educational purposes under Internal Revenue Code section 501(c)(3). Tax ID #82-4159040

