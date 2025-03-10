Fantasia Dogs Partnership Strengthens Service Animals in Edmonton   

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasia Dogs, Western Canada’s first indoor dog water splash park, located at West Edmonton Mall, has partnered with Summit Service Dogs, an accredited Alberta organization. This groundbreaking initiative is aimed at providing a dedicated, no-cost training space for service dogs supporting individuals with autism, PTSD, and medical alert needs.

Summit Service Dogs, founded in 2023, helps Albertans access service dogs with reasonable wait times and flexible training programs. With trainers in Edmonton and Calgary, they are committed to changing lives throughout the province.

Fantasia Dogs is the first facility in the region to combine a water splash park and socialization space for dogs. This innovative concept will now serve an even greater purpose through this new partnership, with free access to a space where service dogs can hone their skills in a safe and controlled environment.

They invite dog lovers, the media, and the public to attend their Grand Opening Celebration at West Edmonton Mall (Entrance 32) on March 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will feature tours of the beautifully designed facility and the opportunity to meet the Summit Service Dogs and learn about their training process. Visitors will also enjoy fun activities like “Pup Pawtraits” by local artists, prize draws, and doggy goody bags.

For more information, visit fantasiadogs.com.

About Fantasia Dogs

Fantasia Dogs is Western Canada’s first dog water splash park, located at West Edmonton Mall, committed to providing a unique space for dogs to play, train, and socialize. The facility creates a positive and fun environment through a variety of activities and services, including the Splash Park, Stay & Play Social, Tailz Lounge, and a Dog Day Care. For more information, visit fantasiadogs.com.

About Summit Service Dogs

Summit Service Dogs is an accredited Alberta-based organization that provides expertly trained service animals to individuals with autism, PTSD, and medical alert needs. Summit focuses on delivering service dogs with reasonable wait times and flexible training programs, making it easier for Albertans to access the support they need. For more information, visit summitservicedogs.com.

Event Day Details or Interview Requests:

Katie Parent,

Communications and Brand Management

(780) 655-5988

kparent@atozag.ca



Facility Inquiries:

Cassidy Langton,

(780) 953-1516

cassidy@fantasiadogs.com