TravMark Appoints Travel Insurance Veteran Shannon Lofdahl as Its First Managing Director

HO-HO-KUS, N.J., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TravMark, a specialty insurance broker that has protected more than one million travelers, including youth program and summer camp participants, today announced Shannon Lofdahl as its new managing director. Lofdahl, who most recently served as president and chief executive officer of Travelex Insurance Services Inc., will help broaden TravMark’s insurance offerings and guide its future direction as a key executive team member.

“Shannon Lofdahl is – without a doubt – among the most knowledgeable and exceptional leaders in the travel insurance industry today,” said Mark Ceslowitz, TravMark president and CEO. “Her passion, creativity and customer-first focus are a perfect fit for TravMark as we approach our 25-year anniversary and look to the future. We are thrilled to welcome her aboard.”

Shannon Lofdahl, Managing Director, TravMark

Bolstered by Lofdahl, TravMark will look to grow its core tour operator, summer camp and youth travel business units while also using her in-depth understanding of adjacent travel markets to develop new insurance offerings.

Lofdahl spent almost 28 years at Travelex, beginning her career in its call center. She architected and implemented many of its “firsts,” including award-winning products and service models as well as new market entries, all while growing the technical and operational capabilities of the business. Having worked shoulder to shoulder within just about every Travelex team, she became executive vice president in 2016 and CEO in 2020.

“In taking a brief sabbatical from the industry to prioritize time with my family and recharge, I was able to identify what brings me the most professional joy, which is using my creativity and knowledge to bolster a growing company,” said Lofdahl. “TravMark, a trusted, well-established specialty insurance broker, is hungry to grow like a start-up and is primed to do so. The company earlier this year released its first retail products, deepened its technical capabilities and expanded its unique offerings to insure non-U.S. participants. I am thrilled to join the leadership team to help TravMark strengthen existing partnerships, forge new ones and explore market opportunities.”

Lofdahl is also a member of Chief, a private network designed for executive women leaders to strengthen their leadership, collaborate ideas across industries, and effect change.

TravMark is a customer-focused leader in insurance, protecting participants from travel delays, cancellations, medical expenses and more. It works closely with operators to design custom coverages not found on traditional protection plans, with areas of focus including travel, summer camps, conferences, educational programs and sports.

About TravMark

Established in 2000, TravMark provides all forms of business and individual insurance programs, assisting travel providers and program operators with their insurance needs. Based in Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey, TravMark insures travelers and program participants through its custom developed plans, focusing on the unique demands of the market and the changing demands of travelers in today’s travel environment. TravMark is a proud member of the US Travel Insurance Association (USTIA), U.S. Tour Operator Association (USTOA), Student Youth Travel Association (SYTA) and American Camp Association (ACA).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/845b4911-5b10-4dd6-bad4-822b1cfc4522