Telos Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings

ASHBURN, Va., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, has posted its 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results on its investor relations website at https://investors.telos.com.

Telos will host a live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results today, March 10, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EST. To access the webcast, visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/axkes5k6.

Related presentation materials will be made available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.telos.com. In addition, an archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on the Investors section of the Company’s website.

