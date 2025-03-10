Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis Report 2025-2030, with Quest Diagnostics, Illumina, InVivoScribe, Asuragen, Danaher, Sequenta, SkylineDx, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Alercell & Sophia Genetics

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Assay Kits And Reagents), By Test (Blood Tests, Imaging Tests, Molecular Tests), By End-use (Hospitals And Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blood cancer diagnostics market size is forecast to reach USD 16.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.87% from 2025 to 2030.

The market is driven by the increasing incidence of blood malignancies, such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. The market is further expected to grow significantly due to the increasing elderly population, which is more susceptible to chronic diseases, including blood cancer. In addition, technological advancements, including NGS and other molecular diagnostic techniques, are improving the accuracy & efficiency of diagnosis, which is likely to drive the market over the forecast period.







Over the past decade, significant advancements have been made in approaches to blood cancer diagnostics, all aimed at reducing the growing incidence of diseases and their mortality. While these advancements have been well-documented to increase early cancer detection, there have been considerable advancements. For instance, NGS has enabled the analysis of the entire genome of cancer cells, providing insights into genetic mutations that guide precise diagnosis and tailored treatments. In October 2022, OGT, a Sysmex group, introduced a range of new offerings to augment its expanding NGS product suite. Notably, the SureSeq Myeloid Plus panel was designed to identify genetic mutations associated with various Myeloid disorders, enhancing the company's capabilities in this critical area of research.



Molecular imaging techniques, such as SPECT/CT, PET, and flow cytometry, utilize molecular imaging agents to detect indicative molecular markers at different disease stages, aiding detection & monitoring. Such advancements in imaging technologies offer improved accuracy and early detection capabilities, driving the market. The global players are introducing automatic imaging tests and systems to boost their market share. For instance, in May 2023, Sysmex Corporation announced the launch of the Clinical Flow Cytometry System in Japan. The system includes Flow Cytometer XF-1600, Sample Preparation System PS-10, antibody reagents, and other related products. This system enables laboratories to automate the entire process of flow cytometry testing, from sample preparation to the reporting of measurement results, contributing to higher efficiency & testing standardization.



Governments across the world have recognized the immense healthcare burden posed by rising incidences, including hematological malignancies such as leukemia & lymphoma. In response, many countries have launched comprehensive national cancer control programs that prioritize early detection and screening efforts. For instance, the American Association of Cancer Research recently launched the Beau Biden Cancer Moonshot initiative to accelerate cancer research and make preventive screening more accessible & affordable for U.S. citizens.



Some of the key players in the market are Illumina, InVivoScribe, Ipsogen (Qiagen), Asuragen(Bio-Techne), Danaher Corporation, Abbott, SkylineDx, Adaptive Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories and others. These players are involved in various strategic initiatives such as product launch and approval in order to cater to a global clientele. For instance, in September 2023, Adaptive Technologies launched Epic integration for clonoSEQ, a molecular diagnostic test for MRD monitoring in blood cancers. This integration allows healthcare providers to order and review clonoSEQ test results directly within Epic's EHR system, streamlining clinical decision-making and improving patient care.



Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the assay kits and reagents accounted for the largest revenue share of the blood cancer diagnostics market in 2024. This high share is attributable to assay kits & reagents being designed to detect specific biomarkers, genetic mutations, and other indicators, enabling healthcare professionals to diagnose & treat the disease more effectively

Based on tests, blood tests segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share in 2024. This can be attributed to increasing innovation and availability of blood test kits for blood cancer detection

Based on end use, hospitals and clinics dominated the market with the largest share of blood cancer diagnostics market in 2024. This is attributable to growing demand in forensic labs and hospital medical labs for disease diagnosis, blood cell counts, blood typing. Furthermore, Developments in hospital laboratories are crucial to address the evolving needs of patients, and more hospitals aim to provide a wide range of services in their settings

North America dominated the market due to the presence of a large number of major market players, North America has a high prevalence of chronic diseases like leukemia These diseases require regular monitoring and diagnostic testing, fueling the demand for advanced diagnostic tools and technologies

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period from 2025 to 2030, due to the presence of manufacturers with innovative devices manufacturing capabilities coupled with accelerated diagnostic research capabilities

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of blood cancer

3.2.1.2. Increasing R&D and clinical trials

3.2.1.3. Advancements in diagnostics technologies

3.2.1.4. Rising government initiatives and regulatory support

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High development cost and accessibility barriers

3.3. Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Instruments

4.5. Assay Kits and Reagents



Chapter 5. Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market: Test Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Test Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market by Test Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.5. Blood Tests

5.6. Imaging Tests

5.7. Biopsy

5.8. Molecular Test



Chapter 6. Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market by End Use Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.5. Hospitals and Clinics

6.6. Diagnostic Labs

6.7. Research Institutes



Chapter 7. Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

Quest Diagnostics

Illumina

InVivoScribe

Ipsogen (Qiagen)

Asuragen(Bio-Techne)

Danaher Corporation

Abbott

Sequenta (Adaptive biotechnologies)

SkylineDx

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Alercell

Sophia Genetics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvr4ik

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment