Labeling Market Report 2025: Global Trends, Regional Insights & Industry Breakdown with Focus on Pressure-sensitive, Glue-applied, Sleeve and In-mold Labels

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Labeling & Product Decoration Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Labeling & Product Decoration Market Report 2025 provides an overview of the global and regional label markets. The report provides the current status of key aspects of the industry, including global volumes; market structures; market characteristics by region; and growth rates. Raw material trends and M&A activity are also assessed. This expanded report is a practical tool for producers, material suppliers, and all companies involved in the value chain.
The Labeling and Product Decoration Market Report 2025 is an industry go-to source for invaluable market intelligence and breakdowns across such labeling formats as:
- Pressure-sensitive Labels
- Glue-applied Labels
- Sleeve Labels
- In-mold Labels
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Methodology
1.2. Definitions & Abbreviations
1.3. World Labeling & Product Decoration Markets
2. World Label Markets
2.1. World Label Volumes
2.2. Global Label Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- South America
- Africa & Middle East
2.3. Global Label Market by Label Technology
- Pressure-sensitive
- Glue-applied
- Sleeve
- In-mold
- Other
2.4. Global Label Market Growth by Region
2.5. Global Label Market Summary by Region
2.6. Global Label Market Growth by Technology
2.7. Global Label Market Summary by Label Technology
2.8. Global Label Market by End-use Segment
- Food
- Beverage
- Health & Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Household Chemicals
- Industrial Chemicals
- Transport & Logistics
- Automotive
- Consumer Durables
- Office Products
- Retail
- Others
2.9. Global Label Market Characteristics by Substrate
- Paper
- Film
2.10. Label Unit Assessment
2.11. Label Market Growth Rates
2.12. Market Structures
3. Regional Label Markets
3.1. European Label Market
3.2. North American Label Market
3.3. Asian Label Market
3.4. South American Label Market
3.5. Africa & Middle East Label Market
4. Label Market Opinion Survey
5. Raw Material Assessment & Trends
6. Merger & Acquisition Activities
