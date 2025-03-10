Artificial Intelligence Influence on Healthcare Industry Reaching All Time Highs for Diagnostics and Treatments

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - A report from Fortune Business Insights said that the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market size is projected to grow from USD 27.69 billion in 2024 to USD 490.96 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 43.2% during the forecast period. The report added: “AI in healthcare market in the U.S. is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by the increasing adoption of AI-powered solutions for diagnostics, personalized treatment, and administrative automation. North America dominated the AI in the healthcare market with a market share of 44.93% in 2023. Artificial Intelligence in healthcare is used to analyze the medical data that helps doctors and medical providers deliver accurate diagnoses and treatments to their patients. AI in healthcare assists doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers to enhance their productivity. This advancement helps patients in treatment and improves their quality of life. Also, according to an article published by GE Healthcare, it is found that healthcare professionals are already using AI to improve data analysis, which has enabled them to diagnose their patients in a better way with proper predictions for the treatment and decrease the time spent by the medical staff on administrative functioning.” Active companies active in the healthcare markets include: Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON), Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Fortune Business Insights continued: “The expansion of AI in the healthcare industry due to investments made by private and government enterprises in the sector and advancements in medicine, research, innovation, and technology are expected to drive the market's growth… Such collaborations or investments are projected to contribute to the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the healthcare market growth. In recent years, artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the global healthcare industry. It has brought unprecedented tools for diagnosing, treating, and patient care. With this growing demand, providers are focusing on advancements in technology, which enhances the diagnosis and treatment of various clinical indications. Along with this, the use of various tools, such as virtual assistants, can be used to improve patient care by transforming patient symptom checking, providing e-consultation, tracking patient health and sending medication alerts, and many more. Additionally, national spending on healthcare in several countries, including both developed and developing countries, is rising. This shows the growing adoption of artificial intelligence in various industries, including healthcare.”

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) and JV Partner, Ainnova, Strategically Align with Apollo Hospitals to Advance AI in Healthcare - Avant Technologies, Inc. (“Avant” or the “Company”) and its partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., (Ainnova), a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that Apollo Hospitals (Apollo) and Ainnova have officially established a strategic collaboration that marks a significant step forward in the integration of artificial intelligence into disease detection and prediction.

As part of this alliance, Ainnova has secured an exclusive license for several advanced AI algorithms, which have been rigorously validated with over 2.3 million data points and now form an integral part of Ainnova’s Vision AI platform. These cutting-edge solutions enable the early and precise detection of conditions, such as cardiovascular disease (CVD), chronic kidney disease (CKD), liver fibrosis, type 2 Diabetes, and lung abnormalities in CT scans and X-rays, including lung cancer.

Last month, Avant and Ainnova signed a global development and licensing deal for Ai-Nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), the joint venture formed by both companies. Given AAC’s territory now includes a global license to develop and market Ainnova's technology portfolio, this partnership with Apollo strengthens the joint venture’s efforts to advance AI in Healthcare using Ainnova’s Vision AI platform and its proprietary versatile retinal camera technology.

This week, most of these AI-driven diagnostics will be available exclusively on the Vision AI platform across the Americas, where the first commercial pilot programs are set to launch in the coming weeks.

Notably, Brazil is already included in the expansion roadmap, as the partnership has successfully met the regulatory requirements set by ANVISA (Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency). This milestone paves the way for commercialization in a country with over 200-million people.

The integration of these AI-powered solutions aligns with efforts to enhance chronic disease management by adding substantial value to patient care. By providing a comprehensive preventive health assessment, these tools aim to facilitate early referrals from primary care providers or community health services, such as pharmacies, to specialized medical professionals.

Apollo Hospitals is one of the largest and most renowned private healthcare networks in Asia, playing a leading role in transforming healthcare in India and across Southeast Asia. With a robust presence that includes hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and diagnostic centers in the region and beyond, Apollo remains at the forefront of medical innovation. CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Avant Technologies at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-avai/

In other healthcare developments and happenings in the market recently include:

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, recently reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. Year-over-year revenue growth accelerated to 35.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024 - Gross profit growth accelerated to 49.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, led by Data and services - Ended the year with $940 million in Total Remaining Contract Value and 140% net revenue retention - Closed the acquisition of Ambry Genetics on February 3, 2025 - Increases revenue guidance to $1.24 billion for 2025 and expect full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5 million, an improvement of approximately $110 million over 2024

"Our performance in 2024 reflects the strength of our core businesses, as Genomics continued to show strong volume growth and our Data business delivered record results throughout the year," said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. "We believe our investments in AI have positioned us well for the future, as technologies that seemed unimaginable a few short years ago increasingly allow us to make our diagnostics intelligent, helping patients live longer and healthier lives. We remain on track to achieve our key financial milestones, with expected robust revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2025."

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) recently announced a pharmacy integration agreement with Eli Lilly’s LillyDirect pharmacy partner, Gifthealth, which will help streamline access to FDA-approved Zepbound® (tirzepatide) for Teladoc Health members enrolled in its Comprehensive Weight Care Program. This option will help members without insurance coverage for GLP-1s for obesity have more seamless access to affordable, safe, and effective medicine.

LillyDirect is Eli Lilly and Company’s direct-to-consumer digital healthcare platform. Eligible Teladoc Health members, if prescribed Zepbound® by their Teladoc Health provider for an on-label indication, can have single-use Zepbound® vials delivered directly to their home. Teladoc Health’s Comprehensive Weight Care and Primary360 teams will have full visibility into each stage of the patient’s Zepbound® fulfillment journey—from dispensing to shipping to delivery to refills.

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, recently announced plans to expand Nociscan access across key markets in New York and New Jersey. The expansion plans build on previously established Nociscan sites with RadNet affiliates in both states and are driven by the increased availability of MR Spectroscopy (MRS) and enhanced remote operations capabilities within RadNet to meet growing market demand for Nociscan.

“Expanding scanner access is a key element of our strategy to drive Nociscan to standard of care for patients with chronic low back pain,” said Brent Ness, Chief Executive Officer of Aclarion. “The additional sites RadNet is onboarding will help us enable more convenient access to grow scan volume in response to physician demand. It also underscores our strong relationship with this important national imaging provider.”

For the one million people diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the United States, Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, recently announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of BrainSense™ Adaptive deep brain stimulation (aDBS) and BrainSense™ Electrode Identifier (EI).

There is no cure for debilitating neurological conditions like Parkinson's, however, deep brain stimulation (DBS) has been transforming the lives of people with Parkinson's and other neurological disorders for more than 30 years. DBS is similar to a cardiac pacemaker, but for the brain. It uses a surgically implanted neurostimulator via a minimally invasive procedure to transmit electrical signals to specific parts of the brain affected by debilitating neurological disorders.

