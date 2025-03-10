OUPES Launches Exodus 1500 Portable Power Station: Affordable, Reliable Energy for Everyday Empowerment

New York, NY, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global demand for sustainable energy continues to grow, solar power station s and solar generators have become essential components of modern energy solutions. OUPES, a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions, today unveiled the Exodus 1500, a budget-friendly portable power station designed to deliver dependable energy access for homes, outdoor adventures, and emergencies. With a focus on affordability and durability, the Exodus 1500 redefines entry-level power solutions, aligning with OUPES’ vision of making clean energy accessible to all.

Exodus 1500: Affordable Power That Won’t Let You Down When Storms Strike

A Category 3 hurricane just silenced your neighborhood. While others scramble for flashlights, you’re already two steps ahead:

1488Wh Capacity & 1500W Pure Sine Wave Inverter: Your fridge stays humming for 18+ hours, saving $300 worth of groceries. Downstairs, the Exodus 1500’s 3600W surge power revives the sump pump before floodwater breaches the basement.

LiFePO4 Battery (3,500+ Cycles): This isn’t a “one-crisis wonder.” Use it nightly to power CPAP machines during outages, and it’ll still hold 80% capacity when your toddler graduates high school.

10 Output Ports: Charge phones (USB-C PD 140W), run a nebulizer (AC), power emergency lights (DC), and keep the Wi-Fi router alive—simultaneously. No tripping over extension cords or rationing outlets.

Seamless UPS Backup (≤20ms): When the grid flickers at 2 AM, your home security cameras never blink. While others jolt awake as medical devices fail, your partner sleeps soundly. That ≤20ms switchover isn’t just a spec—it’s a promise kept

Read It in a Flash—No Glasses Required

When the lights go out, you shouldn’t need a magnifying glass to save the day. The OUPES Exodus 1500’s expansive LCD screen cuts through the chaos with bold, high-contrast fonts that even Grandpa’s tired eyes can read across the room. Power levels, charging status, and error codes shout their updates—no squinting, no guessing, no fumbling for reading glasses. Because in a crisis, clarity isn’t a luxury. It’s survival.

Smart Control for Real-World Chaos

The new OUPES App enables real-time monitoring, remote control, and firmware updates, while the modular design allows future battery expansions to reduce e-waste.

Empowering Life’s Critical Moments

Whether prepping for storms, car camping off-grid, or tackling DIY projects, the Exodus 1500 solar generator delivers peace of mind:

● Home Emergencies : Keep essentials running during outages—from refrigerated foods to lifesaving medical equipment.

: Keep essentials running during outages—from refrigerated foods to lifesaving medical equipment. ● Outdoor Adventures : Power camp lights, electric grills, drones, and cameras for extended off-grid stays.

: Power camp lights, electric grills, drones, and cameras for extended off-grid stays. ● Job Sites : Reliable energy for drills, saws, and other tools, eliminating dependency on noisy

: Reliable energy for drills, saws, and other tools, eliminating dependency on noisy ● generators.

Launch Day Offer & Social Impact

● Introductory Price: The OUPES Exodus 1500 will be available for order today on oupes.com with a 25% special discount—just $0.30 per watt-hour, setting a new benchmark for affordability.

will be available for order today on oupes.com with a 25% special discount—just $0.30 per watt-hour, setting a new benchmark for affordability. ● OUPES HELP Initiative: 5% of proceeds from every Exodus 1500 sale will fund emergency power support for families facing crises, including medical emergencies and natural disasters.

About OUPES

For over a decade, OUPES has bridged the gap between sustainability and affordability, providing reliable solar power to households, adventurers, and communities in need. OUPES factory-direct model cuts costs without compromising quality, backed by a 3-year warranty, 30-day return policy, and lifetime technical support.



