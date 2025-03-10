Patient Lifting Equipment Market to Grow at 12.9% CAGR, Crossing US$ 20,550.1 Million by 2035 as Demand for Assistive Devices Increases | Analysis by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for patient lifting equipment is soaring as healthcare facilities worldwide prioritize patient safety and caregiver efficiency. With the industry valued at US$ 5,474.3 Million in 2024, the market is set for remarkable growth, projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2025 to 2035. Advancements in assistive technologies, rising elderly populations, and increasing focus on reducing workplace injuries for caregivers are driving this surge.

By 2035, the patient lifting equipment market is expected to surpass US$ 20,550.1 Million, reshaping patient mobility solutions globally.

The Patient Lifting Equipment market is growing rapidly due to the increasing need for safe and ergonomic patient handling solutions. As healthcare facilities focus on reducing injuries related to manual lifting and transfers, the demand for automated and assistive lifting devices continues to surge.

For more insights and to request a sample of the market report, visit: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86474





This report explores market trends, key players, segmentation, and future growth opportunities in the global patient lifting equipment industry.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Aging Global Population: The worldwide increase in the elderly population necessitates advanced care solutions. According to the United Nations, the proportion of the global population aged 65 and above is projected to rise from 10% in 2022 to 16% by 2050. Rise in Chronic Health Conditions: A surge in chronic illnesses, such as obesity and arthritis, has led to a higher incidence of mobility impairments. These conditions increase the need for safe patient handling solutions to assist in daily movements and transfers. Emphasis on Healthcare Worker Safety: Manual patient handling poses significant risks to caregivers, including musculoskeletal injuries. The adoption of lifting equipment mitigates these risks, aligning with regulatory standards aimed at ensuring healthcare worker safety.

Competitive Landscape & Key Players

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. – Leading in innovative lifting solutions.

Leading in innovative lifting solutions. Invacare Corporation – Focus on homecare mobility aids.

Focus on homecare mobility aids. Arjo AB – Specialized in hospital and elderly care lifting.

Specialized in hospital and elderly care lifting. Prism Medical – Provider of patient transfer systems.

Provider of patient transfer systems. Guldmann Inc. – Expertise in ceiling hoist technology .

Expertise in ceiling hoist technology Joerns Healthcare – Expanding in assisted living markets.

Competitive Strategies:

Investment in AI-Assisted Patient Lifting – Smart lifting technologies.

Smart lifting technologies. Expansion into Homecare & Emerging Markets – Affordable solutions for residential use.

Affordable solutions for residential use. Focus on Compliance with Safety Standards – Meeting OSHA & FDA regulations.

Meeting OSHA & FDA regulations. R&D in Lightweight & Portable Designs – Enhancing ease of use.

Recent developments –

London Ambulance Service (2024): Allocated £250,000 for the purchase of five reinforced ambulance chassis to strengthen ambulance vehicles, ensuring safe transport of patients, including those requiring lifting assistance. Yorkshire Ambulance Service (2024): Spent £91,000 on specialized slings designed to assist in moving larger-sized patients, improving safety and efficiency during patient transfers. North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust (2024): Invested £400,000 in bariatric equipment to better manage the care of obese patients, including patient lifting devices. Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (2024): Allocated £360,000 for bariatric equipment, enhancing facilities and tools for the care of obese patients, including lifting aids.

Patient Lifting Equipment Market on the Rise

The Patient Lifting Equipment Market is witnessing unprecedented growth, fueled by demographic shifts, regulatory support, and technological innovations. As healthcare facilities and home care providers prioritize patient safety and caregiver well-being, the demand for advanced lifting solutions will continue to surge.

With continuous advancements in smart lifting devices, AI integration, and ergonomic designs, the future of patient mobility solutions looks brighter than ever.

Get Customized Insights & Analysis for Your Business Needs: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86474





Industry Overview

The Patient Lifting Equipment industry is driven by several key factors:

Growing aging population requiring mobility assistance.

Technological advancements such as robotic lifting systems and IoT-enabled patient monitoring.

Stringent safety regulations promoting ergonomic healthcare solutions.

With a strong focus on reducing caregiver injuries and improving patient comfort, manufacturers are continuously innovating to provide lightweight, automated, and AI-assisted lifting solutions.

Emerging Trends in Patient Lifting Equipment

AI-Powered Lifting Systems – Smart sensors ensure safe weight distribution and movement.

Smart sensors ensure safe weight distribution and movement. Robotic-Assisted Lifts – Advanced technology for precision lifting and caregiver support.

Advanced technology for precision lifting and caregiver support. IoT-Integrated Lifting Equipment – Real-time monitoring for patient safety and efficiency.

Real-time monitoring for patient safety and efficiency. Lightweight & Portable Lifts – Designed for home healthcare and easy transportation.

Designed for home healthcare and easy transportation. Eco-Friendly & Ergonomic Designs – Sustainable materials and user-friendly lifting solutions.

Future Outlook: What Lies Ahead?

The Patient Lifting Equipment Market is set to experience major transformations in the coming decade:

1. AI-Powered Smart Lifting Equipment

The integration of artificial intelligence and IoT into patient mobility devices will enable:

Real-time health monitoring (e.g., weight tracking, movement analysis).

Automated adjustments based on patient needs.

Voice-assisted lifting commands for hands-free operation.

2. Focus on Sustainable & Lightweight Materials

Manufacturers are shifting towards eco-friendly, durable, and lightweight materials to enhance:

Portability and ease of use.

Longer product lifespan with minimal environmental impact.

3. Expansion of Home Healthcare Market

The rise of home-based patient care is driving demand for compact, user-friendly lifting devices. Companies are investing in:

Foldable, space-saving models for home environments.

Smartphone-integrated lifting solutions for remote patient monitoring.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Ceiling Lifts – Space-saving, motorized lifts for seamless patient transfers.

– Space-saving, motorized lifts for seamless patient transfers. Mobile Floor Lifts – Versatile and easy-to-maneuver solutions for hospital and home use.

– Versatile and easy-to-maneuver solutions for hospital and home use. Sit-to-Stand Lifts – Ideal for partial weight-bearing patients requiring mobility support.

– Ideal for partial weight-bearing patients requiring mobility support. Bath & Pool Lifts – Assistive devices for safe patient bathing and hydrotherapy.

– Assistive devices for safe patient bathing and hydrotherapy. Lifting Slings – Fabric slings used with lifts for secure and comfortable transfers.

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics – High demand for safe patient handling solutions in acute care.

High demand for safe patient handling solutions in acute care. Home Healthcare – Increasing adoption of portable patient lifts for home use.

Increasing adoption of portable patient lifts for home use. Nursing Homes & Assisted Living – Essential for elderly and disabled patient mobility.

Essential for elderly and disabled patient mobility. Rehabilitation Centers – Used for physical therapy and mobility recovery.

By Region

North America – Largest market due to an aging population and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

– Largest market due to an aging population and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Europe – Strong growth driven by stringent patient safety regulations.

– Strong growth driven by stringent patient safety regulations. Asia-Pacific – Rapid expansion due to rising healthcare investments and aging demographics.

– Rapid expansion due to rising healthcare investments and aging demographics. Middle East & Africa – Increasing demand for mobility aids in hospitals and home care.

Purchase the Full Market Report Today: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86474<ype=S

Why This Market Report Matters: A Strategic Investment for Informed Decision-Making

Investing in the Patient Lifting Equipment Market Research Report is crucial for businesses, healthcare providers, and investors looking to navigate this rapidly evolving industry. This report offers data-driven insights, competitive analysis, and future growth projections, helping stakeholders make informed decisions.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report

1. In-Depth Market Analysis

Comprehensive breakdown of market trends, growth drivers, and challenges.

Covers regional insights, highlighting the fastest-growing markets.

Evaluation of product categories, including ceiling lifts, mobile lifts, and sit-to-stand lifts.

2. Data-Driven Growth Forecasts

Detailed CAGR projections and revenue forecasts up to 2035.

Analysis of market expansion across hospitals, home healthcare, and elderly care facilities.

Future trends such as AI-driven lifting solutions and eco-friendly materials.

3. Competitive Landscape & Key Players

Profiles of leading manufacturers, including their market share, product innovations, and strategies.

Insights into mergers, acquisitions, and emerging startups disrupting the industry.

Benchmarking of pricing models and product performance.

4. Industry Regulations & Compliance Standards

Overview of healthcare regulations, including OSHA and WHO guidelines for safe patient handling.

Insights into government policies and reimbursement schemes influencing product adoption.

5. Investment & Business Opportunities

Identification of high-growth segments and emerging markets.

Insights into rental and leasing models, creating new revenue streams.

Strategies for entry into untapped regions and sectors.

Who Should Buy This Report?

Healthcare Providers & Hospitals – To enhance patient safety and caregiver well-being.

– To enhance patient safety and caregiver well-being. Medical Device Manufacturers – To identify market trends and develop competitive products.

– To identify market trends and develop competitive products. Investors & Stakeholders – To assess market growth potential and investment opportunities.

& – To assess market growth potential and investment opportunities. Regulatory Authorities – To stay updated on compliance and industry standards.

Final Takeaway

This report provides a strategic roadmap for anyone looking to capitalize on the booming Patient Lifting Equipment Market. With insights into technological advancements, competitive dynamics, and future growth opportunities, it’s a must-have resource for making well-informed business decisions in the global healthcare mobility sector.

Explore Latest Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market - The industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034 and reach more than US$ 10.6 billion by the end of 2034.

- The industry is projected to grow at a of from and reach more than by the end of Laser Capture Microdissection Market – The industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2034 and reach more than US$ 739.6 million by the end of 2034.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube