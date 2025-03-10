European Union Gold for Non-Monetary Use Market Outlook Report 2023-2025 & 2027

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold for Non-Monetary Use: European Union Market Outlook 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report grants access to the in-depth insight into the market of gold for non-monetary use. All data available in the report are presented in a convenient format. The report sheds light on the present market situation and prospects for the market development in the upcoming years.



Scope:

Comprehensive investigation of the European Union market of gold for non-monetary use, focusing on the overall EU market as well as country markets

Historical and present market statistics, future market outlook

In-depth coverage of market characteristics: information on production and consumption trends, prices and trade dynamics (EU total and by country)

Profiles of the most prominent gold for non-monetary use manufacturers and listing of suppliers

A brief review of the key gold for non-monetary use consumers

Gold for Non-Monetary Use market prospects (including production, consumption and price changes)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Gold for Non-Monetary Use: properties and uses

1.2. Manufacturing process



2. EUROPEAN UNION MARKET FOR GOLD FOR NON-MONETARY USE (2018-2022)

2.1. Market for Unwrought gold and in powder form (including plated with platinum) in the EU countries (2018-2022)

2.1.1. Unwrought gold and in powder form (including plated with platinum): production volume and dynamics

2.1.2. Unwrought gold and in powder form (including plated with platinum): consumption trends

2.1.3. Unwrought gold and in powder form (including plated with platinum): trade statistics

2.1.4. Unwrought gold and in powder form (including plated with platinum): prices

2.2. Market for Gold in semi-manufactured forms in the EU countries (2018-2022)

2.2.1. Gold in semi-manufactured forms: production volume and dynamics

2.2.2. Gold in semi-manufactured forms: consumption trends

2.2.3. Gold in semi-manufactured forms: trade statistics

2.2.4. Gold in semi-manufactured forms: prices



3. LOCAL MARKETS FOR GOLD FOR NON-MONETARY USE (2018-2022)

3.1. Germany

3.1.1. Production,

3.1.2. Consumption

3.1.3. Trade

3.1.4. Prices

3.2. Italy

3.2.1. Production,

3.2.2. Consumption

3.2.3. Trade

3.2.4. Prices

3.3. Finland

3.3.1. Production,

3.3.2. Consumption

3.3.3. Trade

3.3.4. Prices



4. PROSPECTS OF THE MARKET FOR GOLD FOR NON-MONETARY USE (2023-2027)

4.1. Production forecast

4.2. Consumption forecast

4.3. Price forecast



5. LEADING MANUFACTURERS OF GOLD FOR NON-MONETARY USE IN THE EU COUNTRIES



6. SUPPLIERS OF GOLD FOR NON-MONETARY USE IN THE EU COUNTRIES (INCL. CONTACT DETAILS)



7. CONSUMERS OF GOLD FOR NON-MONETARY USE IN THE EU COUNTRIES



