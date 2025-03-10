The Victory Ball Gala Creates a Night of Nostalgia Honoring Nation’s Military Aviation History

Dallas, TX, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) and the Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center (NAEC) announce the return of its highly anticipated Victory Ball on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Dallas Executive Airport. The Victory Ball has become a hallmark gala, celebrating the nation’s rich military aviation history.

The event brings together aviation and history enthusiasts, military veterans, industry leaders, and distinguished guests for a night of celebration, nostalgia, and inspiration. Guests will be transported back in time in a beautifully transformed hangar surrounded by historic military aircraft, recreating the ambiance of the World War II era.

Live entertainment will be provided by the Hunter Sullivan Band, renowned for their 1940s-era big band sound and charisma. Their performance will add an air of elegance and nostalgia, delighting attendees with classic melodies from the past. Renowned sports anchor at FOX 4 Dallas, Mike Doocy, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies, bringing his signature charm and wit to the evening’s festivities.

This year’s event will feature remarks by Dr. Jan Davis, a former NASA astronaut and aerospace engineer. Dr. Davis began her NASA career in 1979 and was selected as an astronaut in 1987. She completed three Space Shuttle missions, spending over 670 hours in space. Dr. Davis also contributed to major projects like the Hubble Space Telescope. Now a consultant and speaker, Dr. Davis works to encourage girls to pursue careers in STEM.

Proceeds from The Victory Ball help support educational programs, such as exhibits, field trips, STEM classes, and summer camps for students in the community. They also advance the organization’s mission to inspire and educate future generations about aviation and the opportunities it offers.

“Our immersive experiences allow people – both young and old – to explore flight and history in a unique way,” said Nathan Huegen, Vice President of Education for The Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center. “Since 2021, we’ve welcomed more than 15,000 students and educators. We’re making a positive impact in the community and are excited to see it grow.”

The Victory Ball is made possible by the generous support of sponsors including Trifecta Event Management, Vestals Catering, The Henry B. Tippie Foundation, Top Tier Event Rentals, Gardenia Event Decor, The Adolphus Hotel, Center Stage Floors, Cocktail Claw, DFW 360 Booths, Marc Events, and The Balloon Lab.

About the Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center

The Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center (NAEC) is the flagship of the American Airpower Heritage Museum (AAHM), an affiliate of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF). Located at Dallas Executive Airport, the NAEC provides hands-on learning opportunities and experiences for all ages. The 47,000-square-foot facility is dedicated to education with the mission to Honor the Past, Empower the Future. The NAEC was named in honor of World War II veteran and philanthropist Mr. Henry B. Tippie.

About the Commemorative Air Force

Founded in 1957, the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) is the world’s largest flying museum, dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history of military aviation. Driven by its mission to Educate, Inspire, and Honor, the CAF maintains a fleet of over 180 meticulously restored, airworthy vintage military aircraft, offering unparalleled opportunities to experience history in motion. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the CAF operates a worldwide network of locations, all committed to bringing history to life through educational programs and living history experiences. Each year, the dedication of thousands of members and volunteers allows the CAF to engage more than 20 million Americans, connecting them to the rich legacy of military aviation.

Attachments