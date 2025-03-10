Zaya Younan, El Septimo CEO, Awarded U.S. Design Patent for Revolutionary Refrigerator Ashtray

Los Angeles, CA, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo Cigars is proud to announce that its CEO, Zaya Younan, has been awarded U.S. Design Patent D1,064,394 S for his groundbreaking invention—a multi-functional cigar ashtray assembly that combines four distinct features in one elegantly designed device. This state-of-the-art accessory not only collects ash but also incorporates a built-in cooling chamber, a cigar humidor, and a dedicated refreshment cup—all without the need for electricity or batteries.

“The combustion in cigars creates a significant amount of heat. The temperature of a lit cigar can reach up to 880°C (around 1600°F) at the burning tip, while between puffs, the temperature can range between 400°C and 500°C depending on the cigar size and the draw style. At these high temperatures, essential oils and sugars in the tobacco rapidly evaporate, which diminishes the flavor and leaves cigars tasting bitter and harsh. That’s why I decided to invent the refrigerator ashtray—so that when you rest your cigar on it, a tremendous conductive cooling ability transfer the excess heat away. When you take another draw, the cigar’s temperature is dramatically lowered, and the flavor is not only preserved but amplified," said Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo.

"Frankly, I had no intention of inventing a product at age 62, but I saw such a huge need—not just for myself, but for all of us who appreciate cigars at the ultimate level. This innovation demonstrates the strength of El Septimo Cigars: not only do we design the finest cigars in the world, but our imagination and organizational complexity also enable us to invent cigar accessories that companies in this industry have never even considered. This is the beginning of a new chapter in the cigar industry,” continues Younan.

The cigar-cooling ashtray looks like a normal ashtray from the outside. It has 3 compartments or units, the top portion is an ashtray surface, the middle compartment is a cooling chamber which is removable. The bottom portion is a humidor to hold your cigars. All three functions in one beautifully designed ashtray. No need for electricity or battery.

The United States Design Patent was filed in September 2023 and granted in February 2025. The patent number is US D1,064,394 S.

About El Septimo Cigars

El Septimo, a symbol of luxury and refinement in the cigar industry, is renowned for its exceptional, handcrafted cigars. Utilizing only the finest aged tobacco, El Septimo cigars are synonymous with complexity, richness, and unparalleled craftsmanship, offering connoisseurs around the world an exquisite smoking experience that transcends the ordinary.

El Septimo distinguishes itself not only through the quality of its cigars but also through its presentation and marketing. The brand embodies luxury, with each cigar beautifully packaged to reflect its premium status. This commitment to aesthetics extends to El Septimo’s branding and customer experience, with the company often hosting exclusive events and creating a community around its products at its global El Septimo Lounges. Such efforts enhance the brand's allure, making El Septimo cigars sought after by connoisseurs and collectors alike. The packaging and presentation, combined with the quality of the cigars, solidify El Septimo's position as a symbol of sophistication and indulgence in the cigar industry.

El Septimo is owned by $6.2 billion private equity firm, Younan Company. Under the leadership of Zaya Younan, El Septimo has seen a period of innovation and expansion, marked by the introduction of new blends and a focus on creating a unique narrative for the brand. Younan’s vision for El Septimo extends beyond producing premium cigars, aiming to create a lifestyle that appeals to the discerning smoker. This approach has not only broadened El Septimo’s appeal but also deepened its impact on the luxury cigar market. The brand's commitment to excellence, coupled with its innovative spirit under Younan’s guidance, ensures that El Septimo remains at the forefront of the cigar industry, continuing to offer an unmatched experience for aficionados around the world.

