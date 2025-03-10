United States Pet Food Market Report 2025-2033: Surging Premium and Organic Pet Food Demand, Increased Awareness of Health and Wellness, Humanization Trends

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Pet Food Market Report Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States pet food market is expected to grow at an impressive rate, reaching US$ 64.17 billion in 2033 from US$ 44.66 billion in 2024. This expansion is facilitated by a strong CAGR of 4.11% between 2025 and 2033. Growing pet ownership, the need for premium and organic pet food, and an increased interest in pet health and wellness are major drivers propelling this market growth.



In the United States, consumption of pet food is a dynamic market, fueled by rising numbers of pet-owning homes. Pet owners are currently spending higher amounts on quality, specialty pet food products that reflect their pet's individual health needs, such as weight management, allergies, or age. The pet humanization, wherein pet owners consider their pets as family members, has also contributed to the demand for high-quality, gourmet, and specialty pet food products, thereby driving overall market growth.



Humanization of Pets



Growing pet humanization is a key driver of the U.S. pet food market. Pet owners are increasingly treating pets as family, resulting in high demand for high-quality and natural pet food brands. Brands selling organic, grain-free, or custom-formulated foods based on the pet's health requirements are in high demand. The same has contributed to growth in the specialty and gourmet pet food segment, with pet owners ready to spend more money on high-end products to secure the health and longevity of their pets.

As of 2024, 66% of U.S. households, or 86.9 million homes, own a pet, including 65.1 million with dogs, 46.5 million with cats, and others with fish, small animals, and birds. High disposable income is driving market growth, with the American Pet Products Association (APPA) reporting $123.8 billion spent on pets in 2022, including $58.1 billion on pet food and treats. Higher expenditures on pet food and wellness items are also driving market growth.



Pet Health and Wellness Focus



U.S. pet owners are increasingly health-conscious about what they feed their pets, which is driving demand for functional and nutritional pet food. Products that address specific needs, including weight control, joint care, or food sensitivities, are becoming more popular. In addition, the increasing prevalence of pet obesity and chronic disease has fueled the need for veterinary-prescribed or therapeutic pet foods, adding to market growth for specialty pet food formulations. April 2024, Cymbiotika introduces a new pet line with four supplements: Probiotic+, Calm, Hip & Joint, and Allergy & Immune Health. Each product utilizes high-quality ingredients to ensure peak pet health, says the CEO and cofounder.



Rise of E-commerce and Online Platforms



The rapid growth of e-commerce has transformed the pet food market in the U.S. Online platforms offer convenience, subscription services, and access to a wide range of products. Many pet owners now prefer online shopping for its flexibility, doorstep delivery, and discounts. Big players such as Amazon, Chewy, and Walmart have invested in this trend, providing easy-to-use platforms with individualized suggestions, allowing consumers to shop for pet food frequently. October 2024, Stella & Chewy's is launched an e-commerce direct-to-consumer website with almost 100 freeze-dried raw products, treats, and kibble for pets.



Challenges in the United States Pet Food Market

Unpredictable Raw Material Costs



The raw material price fluctuations for pet foods pose challenges to the industry, including meat, grains, and other raw materials. Increased production costs due to supply chain losses, inflation, and weather-related disruptions can have a bearing on costs, prompting producers to either hike prices or lower margins. These price movements present challenges for brands, especially niche players, in keeping up competitive pricing without any compromise on quality, thus threatening market growth.



Regulatory Compliance and Quality Standards



Tight regulations and quality controls in the U.S. are challenging for pet food companies. Organizations such as the FDA and AAFCO require extensive testing, labeling, and ingredient safety measures, which add to the cost of production and make product development difficult. Non-compliance might result in recalls, litigation, and reputational loss. The smaller manufacturers, in this case, might find it difficult to deal with these stringent guidelines, which restrict their capacity to compete in the market.

