ExxonMobil Signature Polymers to Showcase Innovative Solutions that can offer recycling benefits at PLASTIMAGEN MEXICO 2025

SPRING, Texas, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExxonMobil today announced its participation in PLASTIMAGEN MEXICO 2025 (booth #1529), taking place March 11-14 in Mexico City. Making its Latin American trade show debut, ExxonMobil's Signature Polymers brand will showcase innovative solutions and technologies that support a more circular economy for plastics and help address evolving industry needs across multiple sectors, including consumer and industrial packaging, hygiene and medical, construction, agriculture, and automotive applications.

PLASTIMAGEN MEXICO, the largest international exhibition for the plastics processing industry in Mexico and Latin America, provides an ideal platform for ExxonMobil to demonstrate its commitment to innovation in this growing market under an overarching theme of “Bring your impossible.” The company will highlight its solutions supporting advanced and mechanical recycling. Vistamaxx™ performance polymers can help enable incorporation of mechanically recycled content while maintaining performance properties. Examples including floor tiles, high-quality crates and flip-top caps with the collaboration of companies such as Engel, Re Plano and KM Packaging. Exxtend™ technology for advanced recycling can help divert plastic waste from landfills and incineration.

"The plastics processing industry is increasingly focused on solutions that support a more circular economy for plastics that deliver high performance," said Sasha Schmitt, Americas Polypropylene, Vistamaxx™ & Exact™ Market Development Manager. "Our presence at PLASTIMAGEN MEXICO 2025 demonstrates ExxonMobil's commitment to strengthening value chain partnerships and collaborating with customers to create innovative solutions that meet evolving market needs."

The exhibition provides ExxonMobil with an opportunity to showcase its recent expansions in performance polymers and engage with customers in the growing Latin American market. Other key highlights will include innovative applications across multiple industries through the comprehensive Signature Polymers portfolio, as well as opportunities for value chain collaboration and partnership development with OEMs.

In October 2024, ExxonMobil announced the launch of Signature Polymers, a transformative initiative that unified ExxonMobil's polyolefin products under a single portfolio brand. This new approach represents a deeper commitment to customer partnership and service, designed to help customers navigate complex industry challenges through enhanced collaboration and simplified product selection.

For more information about ExxonMobil Signature Polymers, visit: https://www.exxonmobilchemical.com/en/brands/signature-polymers .

