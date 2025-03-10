Chopped Leaf Ignites Taste Buds with New Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese

Oakville, Ontario, Canada, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 10, 2025 (Oakville, ON) – Chopped Leaf is turning up the heat in the sandwich category with the launch of its newest menu item: the Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese. Available for a limited time, this bold take on a classic grilled cheese sandwich is sure to satisfy those craving a spicy, cheesy indulgence.

Featuring a delicious blend of creamy cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, paired with cream cheese, crispy bacon bits, and spicy sliced jalapeños, this sandwich is toasted to perfection on your choice of sourdough or multigrain bread. It delivers the perfect balance of heat and comfort, making it a must-try for sandwich lovers everywhere.

"At Chopped Leaf, we are always looking for innovative ways to elevate classic flavors," said Karen Paradine, Head of Marketing at Chopped Leaf. "The Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese combines the nostalgia of a traditional grilled cheese with the bold kick of jalapeño poppers, creating an irresistible new favourite."

The Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese is available for just $10.99 CAD (or $9.49 USD) at participating Chopped Leaf locations across Canada and the U.S. for a limited time. Customers can order in-store, online, or through third-party delivery apps while supplies last.

Don't miss your chance to experience this fiery twist on a classic favorite.

Visit your nearest Chopped Leaf location and #FeelGoodAfterYouEat!

About Chopped Leaf

Chopped Leaf is a leading restaurant franchise specializing in fresh, customizable, and flavourful meals. With a focus on wholesome ingredients and community connections, Chopped Leaf is committed to helping guests make food choices they can feel good about.

Proudly Canadian, Chopped Leaf celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024. The fast-casual restaurant chain has more than 118 locations across Canada and in the United States, and is continuing to expand across North America and internationally, with more than 25 locations committed to open. Eat-in, takeout or “lettuce” cater your event, party or get together. Chopped Leaf is owned and managed by Innovative Food Brands. For franchising opportunities, visit https://www.choppedleaf.ca/franchise-opportunities/ . Follow Chopped Leaf on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

