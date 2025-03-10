Clinical Trials Market Forecast Report 2025: A $99.25 Billion Industry by 2033, Driven by Acceptance of Decentralized Experiments, Shift Towards Personalized Medicine, Demand for Effective Treatments

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials Market Forecast Report by Phase, Indication, Study Material, Country and Company 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Clinical Trials market is expected to reach US$ 99.25 billion by 2033 from US$ 58.39 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.07% from 2025 to 2033

Growing healthcare demands, personalized medicine advancements, biotechnology investment, regulatory reforms, decentralized trial adoption, growing patient populations, wearables and artificial intelligence, and international research collaborations are all factors that drive clinical trials.



The number of clinical trials being carried out worldwide has increased due to an increase in research and development by pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries. The market's expansion has also been fueled by a greater emphasis on developing innovative therapies for chronic illnesses by businesses and a growing need to outsource research and development.

Growth Drivers for the Clinical Trials Market

The rising incidence of chronic illnesses will raise the need for effective treatment development



Globally, the prevalence of chronic illnesses like diabetes, various malignancies, neurological conditions, and arthritis has been rising significantly. It is anticipated that this will increase demand for the creation of more potent medications.



For example, according to data from the University of Washington (UW) education, as of June 2023, there are more than half a billion people worldwide who have diabetes, and estimates suggest that number will rise to 1.30 billion in the next three decades. All nations are expected to see this growth, which would represent a notable worldwide rise.



Chronic diseases afflict people all around the world. Public health issues associated to chronic diseases are more common in emerging nations than in developing ones. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that chronic disease is the leading cause of death in five of the six regions. Malaria, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and other infectious diseases continue to be common in Sub-Saharan Africa and are predicted to continue to do so in the years to come.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases throughout the forecast period is expected to drive considerable growth in the global market.



Acceptance of Decentralized Experiments



In clinical research, decentralized clinical trials, or DCTs, are becoming more and more popular. DCTs give patients more flexibility and accessibility by utilizing technology for data collection, remote monitoring, and virtual attendance, which eliminates the need for frequent travel to clinical locations. This strategy can simplify trial logistics and reduce expenses associated with patient visits.

Mobile health apps, wearable technology, and telemedicine improve patient participation by enabling real-time data collection and ongoing monitoring. By offering more comfortable options for participation, DCTs help enhance patient recruitment and retention. These trials also speed up data collection and processing, which results in quicker decision-making and shorter clinical study durations. All things considered, DCTs provide a more successful, economical, and patient-centered method of managing clinical trials.



Shift Towards Personalized Medicine



The market for clinical trials is anticipated to benefit from the paradigm shift towards personalized medicine. The traditional clinical trial approach is causing very few drugs in the development phase to pass all phases of a clinical trial; the ""one size fits all"" mentality is acting as a barrier for drugs that are currently in pipeline but will never see the light of day.

The use of pharmacogenetics in the clinical trial process is expected to increase the number of drugs passing all phases of the clinical trial process. It is anticipated that the move to personalized medicine would boost the use of pharmacogenetics during the clinical trial stage, expanding the therapeutic pipeline. Biopharmaceutical businesses are anticipated to increase their investment in the clinical trial phase as a result of this trend.



Challenges in the Meat Clinical Trials Market

Ethical and Regulatory Issues



Clinical studies employing animal-based products face significant ethical and regulatory obstacles. Because using animals in experiments necessitates careful consideration of humane treatment and ethical norms, animal welfare concerns are frequently raised. Furthermore, the public and regulatory agencies may examine the environmental effects of meat production, including greenhouse gas emissions and resource consumption. International investigations are made more difficult by regional variations in the regulatory requirements for meat-based experiments.

Animal testing, labeling, and food safety regulations vary by nation, which can cause delays and raise expenses. The clinical trial procedure is made more difficult by the time-consuming nature of navigating these rules, which may call for extra resources like acquiring certificates or making sure local laws are followed.



Long Trial Duration and Variability



Clinical trials involving meat present several difficulties, including lengthy trial periods and individual response variability. It may take years for studies intended to assess the long-term health implications of meat eating, such as how it affects heart health or weight control, to yield significant findings. It can be challenging to separate the effects of meat alone at this time because of variables including dietary, lifestyle, or pharmaceutical changes that may affect results.

Data analysis and interpretation are further complicated by additional variability introduced by genetic variations, pre-existing medical disorders, and individual eating practices. To draw trustworthy findings, researchers must take into consideration these individual variances, which frequently calls for larger sample sizes, more complex statistical techniques, and longer monitoring periods - all of which raise the expense and complexity of studies.



In clinical trials worldwide, phase 3 trials have the biggest market share



The Phase III section is expected to lead the industry. Clinical trial statistics indicate market growth due to rising phase III trials involving many subjects. The average cost for a single-phase III trial is over USD 19.0 million. Also, phase III requires more patients and a more extended treatment period. On the other hand, the Phase II section is anticipated to witness a considerable increase over the analysis period. Phase II plays an essential role, especially in oncology-related studies. The FDA estimated that around 33.0% of the investigational drugs are usually in phase II trials. Furthermore, numerous therapeutics and vaccines currently in phase II are indicated for oncology treatment, boosting market growth.



Oncology is expected to be the leading indication segment in the clinical trials market



The oncology segment held the most extensive clinical trial market share. The large share can be attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer internationally and the high number of oncology clinical trials conducted globally. For instance, as per the clinicaltrials.gov, for cancer remedy, there were about 106 early phase-I interventional trials in line, 2478 phase-I interventional trials were operative, 4219 phase-II interventional tests were active, 2031 phase-III interventional trials were in work, and 585 phase-IV interventional trials were active in 2022.



The interventional studies segment has been the undisputed global clinical trials market leader



Interventional studies are projected to dominate the clinical trial market. The requirement for clinical trials to improve diagnostic tests and vaccines for viral illnesses such as SARS-CoV-2 has exponentially augmented the demand for clinical trials. Thus, the high incidence of novel viral diseases and ongoing technological improvements in clinical trials are significant reasons for the high revenue share of interventional studies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $58.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $99.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

ICON Plc

Wuxi AppTec

SGS SA

Syneos Health

PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

IQVIA

Sanofi (France)

Medpace

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Clinical Trail Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Phases

6.2 By Indications

6.3 By Study Designs

6.4 By Countries



7. Phases

7.1 Phase 1

7.2 Phase 2

7.3 Phase 3

7.4 Phase 4



8. Indications

8.1 Autoimmune/Inflammation

8.2 Pain management

8.3 Oncology

8.4 CNS Condition

8.5 Diabetes

8.6 Obesity

8.7 Cardiovascular

8.8 Others



9. Study Designs

9.1 Interventional

9.2 Observational

9.3 Expanded Access



10. Countries

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 South Korea

10.3.5 Thailand

10.3.6 Malaysia

10.3.7 Indonesia

10.3.8 Australia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 United Arab Emirates

10.5.3 South Africa



11. Porter's Five Forces

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyer

11.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

11.3 Threat of New Entrants

11.4 Rivalry among Existing Competitors

11.5 Threat of Substitute Products



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strengths

12.2 Weaknesses

12.3 Opportunities

12.4 Threats



13. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1peoi3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment