Wyoming Enacts "Homeschool Freedom Act" as HSLDA Fights to Protect Homeschool Freedoms Nationwide

Purcellville, VA, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) alongside its partners celebrates a significant victory for homeschool freedom in Wyoming with the signing of House Bill 46, the "Homeschool Freedom Act," into law by Governor Mark Gordon.

The legislation was advocated by HSLDA in partnership with Homeschool Wyoming. It makes Wyoming the 12th state in the nation, and the first through legislative action, to eliminate cumbersome, bureaucratic oversight of homeschooling.

"This is an important moment for homeschool families in Wyoming," said Will Estrada the HSLDA advocate for Wyoming families. "The 'Homeschool Freedom Act' affirms the fundamental right of parents to direct the education of their children without unnecessary government intrusion. We commend Representative Tomi Strock and Senator Evie Brennan for their tireless efforts in championing this vital legislation."

House Bill 46, introduced by Rep. Tomi Strock, a homeschooling mother, and championed in the Senate by Sen. Evie Brennan, a homeschool graduate who is also a homeschooling mother, passed overwhelmingly in both chambers of the Wyoming legislature. The bill eliminates requirements for homeschool families to notify, report to, or seek approval from the government.

While celebrating this victory, HSLDA remains vigilant in defending homeschool freedoms nationwide. The organization is actively engaged in legislative battles in states including Virginia and Illinois, where attempts to restrict homeschooling are underway.

In Virginia, HSLDA joined forces with the Home Educators Association of Virginia (HEAV) and the homeschool community to defeat Senate Bill 1031, which sought to eliminate the religious exemption for homeschooling. This exemption, introduced by former Governor Doug Wilder, has been a cornerstone of homeschooling freedom in Virginia since 1976. Despite strong opposition from the Coalition for Responsible Home Education (CRHE), the bill was defeated in committee with bipartisan support.

"The defense of homeschool freedom requires constant vigilance," said Jim Mason, President of HSLDA. "We are committed to working with homeschool families and legislators across the country to protect their right to choose the best educational path for their children."

In Illinois, HSLDA is actively opposing House Bill 2827, which would impose significant regulations on homeschooling, potentially reversing the state's longstanding tradition of homeschool freedom established by the 1950 People v. Levisen decision.

"The challenges we face in Virginia and Illinois highlight the ongoing need to defend homeschool freedom," said Jim Mason. "We urge homeschool families to stay informed and engaged in the legislative process to protect their rights."

The win for homeschooling families in Wyoming demonstrates the power of community support. Despite facing initial setbacks in the Senate Education Committee, the "Homeschool Freedom Act" ultimately passed unanimously, thanks to the powerful testimony of homeschooling parents.

"The story of the 'Homeschool Freedom Act' in Wyoming is a testament to the resilience and determination of homeschool families," said Will Estrada. "We encourage homeschoolers everywhere to remain hopeful and continue to advocate for their freedom."

About HSLDA

Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) is America’s largest and oldest national homeschool advocacy group. Founded in 1983 with the mission to make homeschooling possible for all families, the organization has helped empower millions of homeschooling parents and students. As a membership organization for families homeschooling their children, HSLDA provides a myriad of resources from educational consultants to personalized legal advice through every step of their homeschool journey. Learn more about HSLDA at https://hslda.org/