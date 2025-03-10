Non-Lethal Weapons Global Forecast Report 2025: An $18.28 Billion Market by 2033, Driven by a Move Toward Less Deadly Military Solutions, Law Enforcement Demands, and Need for Crowd Control

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Lethal Weapons Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Non-Lethal Weapons Market is expected to reach US$ 18.28 billion 2033 from US$ 12.34 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.46% from 2025 to 2033. Increased security concerns, the need for crowd control, law enforcement requirements, human rights concerns, technology improvements, and a move toward less deadly military solutions are some of the causes driving the non-lethal weapons business.



The market for non-lethal weaponry is expanding due to growing demand for crowd control options, growing security concerns, and increased acceptance by law enforcement. Effectiveness is increased by technological developments like focused energy systems and better tasers. Military forces also look for alternatives to using deadly force, particularly while conducting peacekeeping operations. Human rights-related legal and moral considerations also promote the creation of less damaging but equally effective security solutions.



Growth Drivers for the Non-Lethal Weapons Market

Continuous Improvements in Technology



Non-lethal weapons' sophisticated features and ability to quell protests without inflicting casualties have increased demand for them. Defense agencies and major manufacturers have responded to this demand by adding cutting-edge technologies to their product catalogs. Flash-bang grenades, long-range acoustic devices, TASERs, and laser interdiction systems are a few examples of recent items.

For example, the TASER X26P uses charge metering and monitoring logging to regulate electric charges, while the acoustic hailing devices from LRAD Corporation use electromagnetic sound waves to quell riots. The CS/LW21 handheld electromagnetic launcher, which uses electromagnetic force to fire coin-shaped projectiles, was introduced by China in April 2023 as a riot control tool. Additionally, Wrap Technologies' BolaWrap technology provides force-free remote restraint, demonstrating the trend toward creative and affordable non-lethal solutions to enhance market growth.



Increasing Security and Terrorism Fears



The introduction of non-lethal weaponry has been prompted by the need for increased security and the growing threat of terrorism. To protect vital infrastructure, control borders, and counter terrorist threats without resorting to deadly force, governments and security organizations are spending money on these instruments. Over 90% of terrorist acts and 98% of connected deaths took place in conflict zones, with ten nations responsible for 87% of the casualties, according to the Institute for Economics and Peace's (IEP) 2023 Global Terrorism Index study.

In 2023, the number of people killed by terrorism rose by 22% to 8,352, the highest number since 2017. Working with the Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office to implement cutting-edge technologies, the Air Force Security Forces Center (AFSFC) investigated new non-lethal weapon choices in May 2024. Furthermore, the Republic of Singapore Navy added Sitep Italia's multirole acoustic stabilized system to its Sentinel-class ships in May 2023. Additionally, Apastron Private Limited in India created non-lethal weaponry for security forces in October 2021 that were modeled after traditional Indian warfare equipment.



Growing Need to Manage Civil Unrest and Crowds



The need for efficient crowd management techniques has increased due to the rise in riots, protests, and civil unrest around the world. Research has shown that using crowd-control tools like pellet guns and rubber bullets by police has serious risks. A study in the British Medical Journal found that of the 1,984 people hit by these weapons, 300 were permanently disabled and 53 died from their wounds. When people were hit in vital locations, their injuries were noticeably more severe.

Non-lethal alternatives are necessary for law enforcement to control sizable crowds without causing irreversible damage, upholding order while reducing casualties. Public safety and civil order depend on the capacity to defuse potentially explosive situations with weapons like shock grenades, tear gas, and rubber bullets. For example, the Springfield Police Department acquired many Bolawrap restraint devices in April 2023. These devices are a novel technology that uses a tethering mechanism to restrain people. The department claims that this non-lethal weapon is especially helpful when responding to enforcement calls involving suspects who have addiction or mental health disorders.



Challenges in the Non-Lethal Weapons Market

Risk of Misuse



In the market for non-lethal weapons, misuse risk is a major obstacle. Even while non-lethal tools are meant to incapacitate without killing, they can nevertheless be misused, resulting in needless injury or an increase in force. Insufficient training, poor decision-making under duress, or unclear deployment standards could all contribute to its misuse. Such occurrences could erode public confidence, lead to legal issues, and stoke concerns about the possibility of misuse, particularly in military or law enforcement settings.



Legal and Ethical Issues



The market for non-lethal weaponry is fraught with moral and legal dilemmas, particularly those pertaining to accountability and human rights. Non-lethal force can raise concerns about proportionality, abuse, and the possibility of using disproportionate force, especially in situations involving crowd control or dissent. Inappropriate use may have legal repercussions, and legal frameworks are not always clear. Given their potential to cause harm or violate civil liberties, ethical questions also surround the appropriate use of these weapons in particular circumstances.

13. Company Analysis

