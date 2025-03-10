Klickl Welcomes Mo Shaikh as Strategic Advisor to Accelerate Web3 Payment Innovation

New York, NY, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klickl and the KLK Foundation proudly announce that Mo Shaikh, former CEO and co-founder of Aptos Labs, has joined as a strategic advisor to support the company’s Web3 strategy and institutional expansion. With Mo’s guidance, Klickl aims to become the payment infrastructure of Open Finance, solidifying its position as a PayFi powerhouse.

A seasoned entrepreneur and blockchain visionary, Mo was instrumental in shaping Aptos into the most institutionally trusted Layer 1 blockchain. Under his leadership, Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC launched on Aptos, and he played a key role in securing institutional partnerships such as:

● BlackRock’s BUIDL via Securitize

● Franklin Templeton’s Benji

● HKMA’s eHKD+ pilot

● Invesco-BCG whitepaper on digital assets

… and many more initiatives that positioned Aptos as a key player in institutional adoption.

Beyond Aptos, Mo brings extensive experience from Meta’s Diem Project, ConsenSys, BlackRock, Meridio (one of the first securities tokenization platforms in the US), and his advisory role to central banks on digital assets at BCG.

Mo Shaikh on Klickl's Vision for Web3 Payments

"Today’s Web3 payments are stuck—too fragmented for institutions to trust and too clunky for users to scale. Klickl solves this with a rare blend of regulatory licenses, Aptos-powered efficiency, and a vision for seamless Open Finance. I’ve bridged TradFi and Web3 before, and I’m here to help Klickl build the payment backbone that institutions and users can rely on. The shift starts now—keep an eye on us" — Mo Shaikh

Klickl CEO Michael Zhao on Mo’s Appointment

"We’re thrilled to have Mo on board. His insights and leadership will help us bridge the gap between Web2 TradFi and Web3 native finance. With his addition, we have assembled all the key pieces needed to build something truly groundbreaking." — Michael Zhao, CEO of Klickl

With Mo’s strategic guidance, Klickl is positioned to reshape digital payments in Web3, unlocking new opportunities for institutions and users worldwide. Stay tuned for more updates as we build the future of compliant, scalable, and seamless crypto payments.

About Klickl

Klickl, founded in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, is a leading Web3 open finance platform in the MENA region. It provides a range of services, including banking, digital payments, and crypto trading, to facilitate seamless entry into Web3. Supported by the UAE government and licensed by Abu Dhabi’s ADGM, Klickl aims to create a global stablecoin ecosystem that bridges digital and traditional finance.