Brian Gordon Named President of Leading Automotive Retail Advisory Firm Dave Cantin Group

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory company to retail automotive groups and their owners, today announced the promotion of Brian Gordon to President of the company and its related businesses.

Gordon, who previously served as DCG’s Chief Business and Strategy Officer, is tasked with leading the ongoing evolution of the DCG business from M&A broker to the only M&A advisory company specializing in retail automotive. Gordon will lead the company’s day-to-day business while driving the vision and strategic investment in elevated advisory capabilities and market intelligence such as its proprietary artificial intelligence platform Jump IQ and its bi-annual Market Outlook Report. Gordon will also work more closely with DCG CEO Dave Cantin on the company’s key client relationships.





“Brian’s leadership and 25 years of experience building advisory businesses has been instrumental in our ongoing evolution from broker to advisor,” said DCG CEO Dave Cantin. “Elevating him to President demonstrates our commitment to building a business completely focused on driving ongoing value to our clients, not just about successfully managing their acquisitions."

Over the course of his career, Gordon has worked in an advisory capacity with some of the world’s most recognized brands, including American Express, Diageo, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft. He has successfully built and exited two services businesses and brings a unique perspective to the retail automotive M&A landscape, including a strong track record in automotive industry strategy and insights.

Gordon’s appointment comes at a critical time for the Dave Cantin Group. The company is scaling up during its busiest year on record and introducing new capabilities to meet the needs of its clients. “Retail automotive executives are demanding more sophisticated and comprehensive M&A advisory services and there’s a gap there with the traditional broker model that’s so prevalent today,” explained Gordon. “I am humbled to lead Dave’s mission to further develop DCG into the company that dealership owners see value in working with on their ongoing M&A strategy as well as their acquisitions.”

In recent months Cantin and Gordon have completed a company reorganization that further centralizes core business operations to align more closely with the investment banking advisory model. At the same time, DCG has made big news with their “Peak Truck” insight, which was covered across business and industry media; rolled out episodes of their CBT News show Inside M&A with industry leaders Brian Maas, Ted Smith, Darren Whitehurst, Michael Esposito and Mark LaNeve; and announced their first-ever athlete ambassador, PGA Tour professional Quade Cummins.

About Dave Cantin Group

The Dave Cantin Group is a leading automotive M&A advisory company specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, intelligence, and other advisory services. The company is the M&A services provider of choice for North America’s top automotive dealership groups, advising on approximately 40 transactions annually. DCG is differentiated by its advisory approach, long-term lens on client relationships, and commitment to market intelligence tools that inform DCG and client strategies. In 2023, DCG became the only retail automotive M&A company with a significant strategic investor, welcoming Kaltroco to the DCG family.

Through its M&A intelligence division, DCG produces automotive content and delivers relevant, timely marketing intelligence, including the automotive industry Market Outlook Report (MOR). Together with CBT News, DCG produces the Inside M&A studio show and podcast to share stories, news and trends impacting the retail automotive industry. DCG’s proprietary AI-enabled software, Jump IQ, anchors its advisory services that support retail automotive dealers in developing informed M&A strategies and making smarter M&A decisions.

The company’s nonprofit initiative, DCG Giving, funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment in communities nationwide and other worthy charitable initiatives. DCG team members regularly feature on the industry speaking circuit and are regularly cited by top national and global news outlets. For more information, please visit davecantingroup.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Merx

katiemerx@gmail.com

313.510.5090

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1712080e-afcf-47a4-8504-e3e5fb1c472f