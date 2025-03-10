United States BOPIS (Buy Online, Pickup In Store) Forecast Report and Competitive Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Home Depot, Kroger, Macy's, Kohl's, Costco, Best Buy, and Nordstrom

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States BOPIS Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This market, estimated at US$ 129.36 billion in the year 2024, will reach US$ 509.4 billion by the end of 2033. The United States BOPIS market size is expected to grow at an impressive compound annual growth rate of 16.45% between 2025 and 2033. This reflects an enormous surge in demand for this convenient shopping model over the next decade.



BOPIS is a shopping method where customers can buy items online and pick them up at a physical retail location. This option has gained much popularity in the United States because it is convenient, flexible, and cost-effective for consumers. BOPIS eliminates shipping delays, provides an instant alternative to in-store shopping, and offers a quicker, more cost-effective way for consumers to obtain their products.



BOPIS is utilized by large retailers in the USA across different industries, such as fashion, electronics, home goods, and groceries. It caters to the needs of consumers who do not want to wait for long delivery times or pay delivery fees but still prefer to shop online. Moreover, it boosts foot traffic in stores, which can be a source of upsell opportunities. The satisfaction of customers is also improved since BOPIS ensures product availability and faster collection times. Overall, BOPIS enhances the omnichannel experience of shopping because it makes shopping online with an in-store pickup as quick and easy.



Drivers of US BOPIS Market Growth

Convenience to Customers



BOPIS has grown in popularity lately because of convenience. As many customers live very busy lifestyles, they do prefer shopping online instead of waiting for shipping. BOPIS enables them to browse, purchase, and pick up their items at their convenience, often the same day. Retailers have adapted by offering efficient in-store pickup systems that make the process faster and more reliable. These ease of use and time-saving conveniences drive BOPIS growth, particularly in urban and busy areas.



Advancements in Technology and Integration



The inclusion of advanced technology in retail systems has significantly contributed to the growth of the BOPIS market. Retailers are increasing app usage and inventory management as well as real-time tracking to assist customers. The technology provides an easier ordering and pickup system to make the least number of mistakes and wait times. Better analytics allow retailers to know how to use their demand and have the supplies ready for when they arrive. This will help make BOPIS processes more efficient and attractive, thus further opening up this market.



Expansion of Omnichannel Retailing



As retailers evolve their omnichannel strategies, BOPIS has emerged as a vital component. Blending online and in-store experiences helps retailers create a seamless shopping journey. BOPIS also enhances customer engagement because it enables customers to engage with digital and physical retail environments.

This omnichannel strategy also enhances customer satisfaction and inspires repeat visits and purchases. Many brands and significant retail chains are leveraging BOPIS to build customer loyalty and fuel growth in a highly competitive retail environment. Best Buy revealed a new app called Best Buy Envision in April 2024. The app is only available on the Apple Vision Pro and assists users in planning their ultimate home technology setup.



Challenges in the United States BOPIS Market

Logistical and Operational Challenges



Though convenient, BOPIS can pose huge logistical and operational challenges. Retailers must ensure that their inventory management systems coordinate with online orders so as to avoid stockouts or delays.

Moreover, the customers visit the stores at designated times to pick their orders, which can be overwhelming for in-store operations, thus creating inefficiencies or dissatisfaction among the customers. Retailers should also train the staff to be prompt and accurate in handling BOPIS orders, which at times may bring operational complexities, especially during periods of high demand.



Customer Experience and Wait Times



A significant challenge for the BOPIS market is to make sure that customer experience is smooth and efficient. Customers expect the pickup process to be smooth and efficient, and long wait times can quickly transform positive experiences into negative ones.

The retailers need to ensure that the stores are adequately staffed to process the pickup orders and that the pickup process is well-organized. Delays in processing orders or poor communication regarding order readiness can negatively impact customer satisfaction, leading to fewer repeat customers and potential lost sales.

Key Players: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis, Walmart

Home Depot Inc.

The Kroger Co

Macy's

Kohl's

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Best Buy Co., Inc.

Nordstrom Inc

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $129.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $509.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States BOPIS Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product Category

6.2 By Payment Method



7. Product Category

7.1 Auto and Parts

7.2 Food and Beverage

7.3 Apparel and Accessories

7.4 Health and Personal Care and Beauty

7.5 Computer and Consumer Electronics

7.6 Office Equipment and Supplies

7.7 Toys and Hobby

7.8 Furniture and Home Furnishing

7.9 Books/Music/Video

7.10 Other



8. Payment Method

8.1 Credit Card

8.2 Debit Card

8.3 Account-to-Account (A2A)

8.4 Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)

8.5 Cash on Delivery

8.6 Prepay

8.7 Other - Incl. Cryptocurrency



9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.3 Degree of Rivalry

9.4 Threat of New Entrants

9.5 Threat of Substitutes



10. SWOT Analysis

10.1 Strength

10.2 Weakness

10.3 Opportunity

10.4 Threat



11. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s82tex

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment