Teen Girls Meet Georgia Legislators at Pace Day at the Capitol

Atlanta, Georgia, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace Center for Girls (Pace), a nationally recognized model that provides education, counseling, training and advocacy for girls and young women, hosted its annual Pace Day at the Capitol event in Georgia on February 26. Pace girls met with members of the Georgia House, Georgia Senate and other elected officials and leaders to share the impact of Pace’s model.

“When we provide the support girls need, they achieve success in all areas of their lives, leading to positive outcomes for themselves, their families and the communities,” said Mary Marx, President and CEO of Pace Center for Girls. “Our Reach Program in Macon is a testament to our commitment—ensuring that girls have access to critical mental health and life skills support, no matter their circumstances. By meeting girls where they are, we empower them to build resilience and create brighter futures.”

Pace’s expansion in Macon, Georgia in 2019 was driven by the growing need for mental health resources for girls ages 11-18 in the region. The model is community-based, ensuring accessibility for girls regardless of barriers such as transportation or finances. By meeting girls where they are, whether in schools, homes, or the community, we provide the support they need to find immediate mental health support and a path toward resilience and growth.

“Through initiatives like Pace Day at the Capitol and our daily work, we empower girls to create the change they want to see in their homes, neighborhoods, and communities,” said Rebecca Richard, LCSW, Reach Program Director in Georgia. “Seeing and engaging with their local legislators firsthand reinforces the powerful message that 'if she can see it, she can be it,' inspiring our girls to envision themselves as future leaders and changemakers."

Among the nine girls in attendance, seven were current Pace girls, and two were alumni who are now thriving in college. Exploring the Georgia Capitol Museum, the girls immersed themselves in the state’s history, reaffirming their potential to shape the future.

“When I went to the Capitol with Pace, it was truly an amazing experience. I got to speak with girls who are currently working with Pace and talk to them about my experience. I also got to write letters to the legislatures talking about my time with Pace, which felt really empowering, like I could make a difference,” shared Jana, a current freshman at Georgia Southern University and Pace alum.

Pace Center for Girls continues to expand its impact across Georgia, ensuring that every girl has the support and resources she needs to reach her full potential.

About Pace Center for Girls

Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.

