Oil-Dri Corporation of America to Showcase Innovative Lightweight Cat Litter Products at 2025 Global Pet Expo

CHICAGO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), a leader in lightweight cat litter, will be exhibiting at the 2025 Global Pet Expo, taking place March 26-28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Attendees are invited to visit Oil-Dri at Booth 2020 to explore their innovative brands, including Cat’s Pride®, Jonny Cat®, and Ultra® as well as private label opportunities.

As pioneers in lightweight litter innovation, Oil-Dri is dedicated to delivering high-performing lightweight products that meet the needs of both retailers and consumers. Under the leadership of third-generation President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel S. Jaffee, Oil-Dri continues to break boundaries in product development, consistently focusing on improving the lives of cats and their owners.

After acquiring crystal cat litter supplier Ultra Pet Company, Inc. in 2024, Oil-Dri now offers Cat’s Pride Micro Crystal Litter which instantly absorbs moisture and controls odors for up to 30 days, providing consumers with the ultimate in convenience. Additionally, Oil-Dri’s latest innovations include Cat’s Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter – the first and only EPA-approved antibacterial litter in the U.S. that kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria for a cleaner, more sanitary litter box. Jonny Cat continues to offer high-performance, cost-effective non-clumping litters and litter box liners for everyday use.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring these groundbreaking products to the Global Pet Expo,” says Laura Scheland, Vice President & General Manager of Consumer Products Division at Oil-Dri Corporation. “We are able to serve retailers and consumers with both branded and private label options in lightweight clumping, non-clumping, clay, and crystal formulas as well as accessories. Whatever your preference, we have the right solution.”

Oil-Dri remains committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility in producing innovative, quality products that will benefit both cat owners and the environment. Our lightweight cat litter products are lighter than traditional heavy scoopable clay litters, enabling us to load nearly twice as many lightweight units on a truck, reducing the number of trucks on the road. This efficiency helps reduce the carbon footprint associated with transportation, furthering our dedication to a healthier planet.

Oil-Dri’s booth at the 2025 Global Pet Expo will showcase the full range of Cat’s Pride, Jonny Cat, and Ultra products. Whether you are a retailer or a consumer, Oil-Dri has everything you need to make your cat’s litter experience better. Stop by Booth 2020 to chat with our team, learn about our latest innovations, and discover how we can help you meet the needs of your customers.

For more information about Oil-Dri’s cat litter products, please visit catspride.com.

About Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, the maker of Cat's Pride litter, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, please visit oildri.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Mak

VP of Marketing, Consumer of Packaged Goods

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Lisa.Mak@oildri.com

(312) 706-3142

