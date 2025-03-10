United States Toys Forecast Report 2025: A $42.93 Billion Market by 2033, Driven by Demand for New and Interactive Toys, and Emphasis on Educational Toys

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Toys Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States toys market size is expected to reach around US$ 42.93 billion by 2033. This will be up from US$ 29.23 billion in 2024

The market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.40% from 2025 to 2033, driven by increased demand for new and interactive toys, as well as an emphasis on educational toys for children, fuels the growth in the market.



In the United States, toys are immensely popular as they are a cornerstone of childhood experiences and family bonding. The U.S. toy market is one of the largest globally, with consumers driving demand for innovative, safe, and educational products. The popularity of toys is fueled by cultural events like Christmas, birthdays, and other holidays where gifting is everyday. Licensing encompasses the entertainment franchises Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars; these have major sales impacts for action figures and collectibles.

Additionally, a growing number of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) toys indicates that the interest in play as learning has increased. To date, toys are a core and ever-changing part of American culture. By 2024, there are expected to be approximately 74.6 million children in the United States. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects that the US population will increase from 342 million in 2024 to 383 million in 2054.



Growth Drivers in the United States Toys Market

Increasing Focus on STEM Education



As educational toys continue to gain popularity, there is a growing emphasis on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) toys. These products are designed to encourage creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills among children. Parents are spending on toys that not only entertain but also offer learning experiences due to the rising demand for educational tools.

Growth in the U.S. toy market is promoted by the development of STEM toys, which not only help children develop their minds but also equip them with knowledge that can prepare them for their future careers in technology and science. October 2023 sees the OpenEnded product range marked by Toycra as its milestone in educative toys designed to heighten excitement and stimulate skill development among every child.



Expansion of Digital-Interactive Toys



The latest achievements in technology were reflected in various digital and interactive toys like the smart toys or robotic kits which combined the time-honoured play with present-day digital appeal, hence proving to be fascinating for the youngsters. The integration of augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and interactive features into toys has significantly boosted market growth.

As children become more tech-savvy, parents increasingly seek out toys that provide a blend of entertainment and educational value, driving the demand for tech-integrated toys in the U.S. market. October 2024 saw the release of an educational toy line from Ms. Rachel that focused on sensory toys like plush farms, puzzles, and tummy time mats, where engaging experiences could contribute to cognitive and motor skill development.



Growing Collectible and Franchise-Based Toys



Franchise-based and collectible toys that are connected with popular movies, TV shows, and video games have a good hold in the U.S. toy market. The market will always remain valid with the products since children and collectors alike have always been attracted to action figures, dolls, and accessories that inspire their interest in Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney franchises.

Demand for intellectual property (IP)-based toys will ensure these products continue to grow as relevant market shares. Moreover, collectible toys trigger repeated purchase because children and collectors keep searching to complete their collections, further increasing market size. March 2023, The firm signed a deal with PlayMonster to add more Playskool variants to its portfolio in 2024. Playskool is the education toy line owned by Hasbro.



Issues within the U.S. Toys Industry

Supply Chain and Production Problems



There are issues of supply chain disruptions within the U.S. market for toys, mainly during peak demand seasons like holidays. Most of the toys are made overseas. A shortage in raw materials, delays in shipping, and lack of labor will create stockouts and higher prices. Retailers find it difficult to keep up with demand. Parents may also have a problem getting popular toys for their children. To alleviate such problems, manufacturers of toys are looking for more localized production and diversified supply chains, though such efforts are still in the developmental stages.



Greater Regulatory Oversight and Safety Issues



The toy-making industry in the United States faces strict safety measures to ensure its products are child-friendly. Among these are safety measures against choking, non-toxic materials, and age-appealing designs. However, the complexity of safety standards as well as changes in them is a challenge to toy companies, especially small companies. Moreover, safety issues relating to product recall and potential risks can harm brands, leading to loss of customer confidence and declining sales.



Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Development, Revenue

Mattel Inc.

Hasbro Inc.

LEGO

Spin Master Corp.

Vtech

Nintendo Company Ltd.

Funko Inc.

JAKKS Pacific





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $29.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $42.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Toys Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Toys Segmentations

6.2 By Sales Channel



7. Toys Segmentations

7.1 Action Figures & Accessories

7.2 Arts & Crafts

7.3 Building Sets

7.4 Dolls

7.5 Explorative & Others Toys

7.6 Games/Puzzles

7.7 Infant/Toddler/Preschool Toys

7.8 Outdoor & Sports Toys

7.9 Plush

7.10 Vehicles

7.11 Youth Electronics



8. Sales Channel

8.1 E-commerce

8.2 Specialty

8.3 Discounters

8.4 Department Stores

8.5 Others



9. Import and Trade Regulations in United States



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat



12. Company Analysis

