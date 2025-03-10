U.S. Contact Lenses Market Size and Share Analysis 2025-2033, Featuring Bausch & Lomb, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec, The Cooper Companies, Hoya Corporation & More

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Contact Lenses Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States contact lenses market was valued at US$ 3.09 billion in 2024. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% from 2025 to 2033. According to the analyst, the market is likely to reach US$ 4.67 billion by 2033. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for corrective vision solutions, the rising adoption of cosmetic contact lenses, and advancements in lens technology for comfort and durability.







With increased awareness of vision health, advanced technology, and growing preferences for convenience, the USA offers a significant market for contact lenses. The comfort and ease of use with soft lenses, which include daily disposable and extended wear options, are extremely popular. Contact lenses have become the preferred solution to meet functional and aesthetic needs as lens technology continues to advance.



Growth Drivers in the United States Contact Lenses Market

People with Visual Impairment Increases



The United States touch lenses market is increasing due to growth in people with visual impairments. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 12 million persons aged forty and over have vision impairment, of which 1 million are blind, 3 million are with vision impairment after correction, and 8 million have uncorrected refractive errors. Besides that, an older population faces age-related vision issues and is more aware of eye fitness, more people seek corrective answers. The rise in comfort for contact lenses, mainly for one's central active lifestyle, is driving this increase.



Contact Lenses have seen Major Technological Advancements



Technological improvements propel growth in the United States contact lenses market. For instance, POSTECH developed a wireless theranostic smart lens that integrates an intraocular stress sensor and drug shipping system for glaucoma control. These developments enhance consolation, versatility, and convenience in vision correction. Improved substances offer higher oxygen permeability, decreasing inflammation. Specialized designs address numerous desires, like toric lenses for astigmatism and multifocal lenses for presbyopia. Daily disposables, like Bausch Lomb's silicone hydrogel lens, enhance hygiene and convenience. These improvements meet purchaser demands and increase market attraction. This demonstrates the non-stop evolution of contact lens technology to cater to numerous options and wishes.



Government Support for Research and Development Projects in Contact Lenses



The U.S. government supports R&D projects in the contact lens market by investment, grants, and incentives to centers and establishments. For example, National Grants for Vision Care help people who cannot afford to pay for vision care, covering costs such as eye exams and contact lenses. This support fosters comfort, oxygen permeability, and capability enhancement, thereby contributing to market growth. Government initiatives encourage collaboration among academia, industry, and healthcare professionals to ensure improvements meet the changing wants of the purchaser. The Law, which comprises the Fairness to Contact Lens Consumers Act, gives rights to customers. It puts duties on prescribers and dealers, which helps U.S. leadership in the global market through innovation and law.



Growing Online Sales of Contact Lenses



The growth of online sales of contact lenses significantly drives the United States market. This provides easy access and a wide range. Sites such as ContactsDirect provide solutions for different vision issues and competitive pricing, which appeals to diverse demographics and busy people or those with limited access to physical stores. Consumers can compare prices, view brands, and order from home, which is particularly appealing during the pandemic. This online accessibility is critical in marketplace growth, increasing access and responding to changing customer possibilities.



Challenges in the United States Contact Lenses Market

Risk of Eye Infections and Health Complications



One of the key challenges in the United States contact lens market is the risk of eye infections and other health complications. Improper use, poor hygiene, or wearing lenses longer than recommended can lead to dry eyes, corneal ulcers, and conjunctivitis. Despite the advancement in lens technology, proper care or adherence to wearing schedules is still ignored by many users. This brings about a higher incidence of eye infections, which might limit the growth of contact lenses, especially in consumers who are safety and hygiene conscious.



Cost and Access



The other challenge facing the U.S. market is that the cost of contact lenses, especially specialty lenses, used for conditions such as astigmatism or presbyopia, can be very high. Even though daily disposable lenses are relatively common, they are pricey compared to glasses in the long term, which discourages cost-sensitive consumers. Furthermore, some patients require custom lenses for certain conditions, thus making them pricier. The expense and periodic eye examination or lens replacement restrictions limit access among the targeted population, especially in disadvantaged or impoverished regions.



United States Spherical Contact Lenses Market



The United States spherical contact lenses market is growing due to the increased prevalence of refractive errors such as myopia and hyperopia. Spherical contact lenses, which have uniform power over the entire lens, are widely used to correct the most common vision problems. The market also benefits from the advancements in lens technology, such as improved comfort, breathability, and longer wear times. In addition, the increasing demand for convenience, especially among active people and those who are looking for alternatives to glasses, is fueling market growth. The daily, bi-weekly, and monthly options also contribute to the expanding adoption of spherical contact lenses in the U.S. market.



United States Vision Correction Market



The United States vision correction market is a dynamic and growing sector, driven by the increasing prevalence of refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. The market includes a range of solutions such as eyeglasses, contact lenses, and refractive surgeries like LASIK. The rising demand for eyewear, coupled with technological advancements in lens designs and materials, has contributed to the growth of the eyeglass segment. Contact lenses, such as spherical, toric, and multifocal contact lenses, have also increased in popularity for their practicality and success in eye correction.



Refractive surgeries, especially LASIK, are a popular choice among those looking for a permanent solution to vision defects. The growing aging population in the U.S. also increases the demand for correction of vision as presbyopia is more prevalent in older age groups. Rising awareness among consumers, greater accessibility of eye care, and innovations in corrective lenses and surgery would further propel the U.S. market for vision correction during the forecast period.



Contact Lenses: Company Profiles & News



Some of the key players in the United States contact lens market include Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Hoya Corporation, EssilorLuxottica, Menicon Co. Ltd, and SynergEyes Inc.

In January 2023, Bausch + Lomb will buy AcuFocus, the manufacturer of the IC-8 Apthera Intraocular Lens (IOL). The affiliate of Bausch + Lomb will merge with the parent company of AcuFocus. This should strengthen Bausch + Lomb's cataract surgical portfolio.

In March 2023 - CooperVision has launched its MyDay Energys contact lenses in the United States.

In May 2023 - Black Pearl Vision, the world's first Black and woman-owned contact lens manufacturer, acquired PolyDev, an Ireland-based manufacturer specializing in color contact lenses, including TORIColors for people with astigmatism.

In June 2023 - Bausch + Lomb recently launched the INFUSE multifocal SiHy contact lenses in the United States.

September 2023 - Fielmann Group, one of the largest European eyewear retailers, successfully acquired SVS Vision. These acquisitions are a crucial milestone for the German family business and form part of their Vision 2025 growth strategy and international expansion plans. They aim to empower U.S. eyewear customers and see these acquisitions as the first step in a long-term plan.

In October 2023 - Alcon introduced a new type of contact lens called TOTAL30 MF, specifically designed for people with presbyopia.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Contact Lenses Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Technology

6.4 By End User



7. Material

7.1 Gas Permeable

7.2 Silicone Hydrogel

7.3 Hybrid



8. Usage

8.1 Daily Disposable

8.2 Disposable

8.3 Frequently Disposable

8.4 Traditional(Reusable) Lenses



9. Design

9.1 Spherical

9.2 Toric

9.3 Multifocal



10. Application

10.1 Vision Correction

10.2 Cosmetic



11. Distribution Channel

11.1 Online Pharmacy

11.2 Retail Pharmacy

11.3 Hospital Pharmacy



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



13. SWOT Analysis



14. Key Players Analysis

14.1 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Recent Developments

14.1.3 Revenue Analysis

14.2 Alcon

14.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

14.4 The Cooper Companies, Inc.

14.5 Hoya Corporation

14.6 EssilorLuxottica

14.7 Menicon Co. Ltd.

14.8 SynergEyes Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hmujg1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment