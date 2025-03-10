Caymanian Trailblazer Pamela Small Advocates for Women’s Empowerment on BoBo 103.1 FM Grand Cayman

George Town, Cayman Islands, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of International Women’s Day 2025 and its theme, “Accelerate Action,” Straight Talk with Austin & Ellio on BoBo 103.1 FM is proud to welcome Pamela Small, Director of Girl Power, for an inspiring discussion on empowering the next generation of female leaders.



Austin Harris and Ellio Solomon, hosts of Straight Talk on BoBo 103.1 FM, welcome Pamela Small, Director of Girl Power





The special broadcast will air on Monday, March 10, 2025 from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, focusing on the importance of uplifting, educating, and supporting young women through free training and mentorship. A respected advocate for women’s empowerment, Pamela Small leads Girl Power, an organization dedicated to providing young women with opportunities to develop confidence, leadership skills, and career readiness through structured programs.

Austin & Ellio, the dynamic hosts of Straight Talk, will engage Pamela in a thought-provoking discussion about the challenges and opportunities facing young women today and how the Cayman community can work together to accelerate progress toward gender equality.

Listeners are encouraged to tune in to BoBo 103.1 FM or join the conversation on social media platforms, where they can participate in real-time discussions about the importance of mentorship, leadership, and community support for women’s empowerment.

About Straight Talk with Austin & Ellio

Straight Talk is a leading talk show on BoBo 103.1 FM, hosted by Austin & Ellio, featuring candid discussions on social, political, and community issues affecting the Cayman Islands. With a mission to empower and educate their audience, the show has established itself as a trusted voice in local media.

About Girl Power

Girl Power is a community-driven organization dedicated to empowering young women through mentorship, education, and leadership training. By offering free workshops and networking opportunities, Girl Power helps young women build the skills and confidence needed to succeed in their personal and professional lives.

For Media Inquiries or More Information on Girl Power’s Initiatives, Please Contact:

Qamar Zaman

Publicist for Girl Power1-345-327-7206

