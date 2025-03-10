Physical Vapor Deposition Market Industry Report 2025, with Case Studies of OC Oerlikon Management, IHI Hauzer Techno Coating and Applied Materials Inc.

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD): Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market was valued at USD 22.8 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 33.1 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.7%. PVD coating is an eco-friendly coating that contributes to sustainable manufacturing. For example, it reduces requirements for toxic cleaning agents and increases the service life of the coated items, reducing waste and frequent replacement. Additionally, advanced PVD systems consume relatively low energy, making PVD energy efficient. The PVD material is recyclable. Therefore, PVD is experiencing new applications such as fuel cells and 3D printing.







Market Dynamics and Growth Factors



Key growth factors in the global PVD market are limitations on using hexavalent chromium, increasing demand for decorative items, and growth in end-use industries. In developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K. and others, there has been a limitation on using electroplating as it can cause cancer in humans. Therefore, many consumers are shifting toward PVD coating as it is a green coating technology. The thin film coating on decorative items such as eyewear, watches, and kitchen and bathroom fixtures is also gaining popularity across the globe.



The growing penetration of PVD in electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to create new opportunities for the global PVD market in the coming years. PVD coatings have increasing applications in EV components, fuel cell bipolar plates, additive-manufactured products, and rocket and space applications.



Report Scope



The global physical vapor deposition (PVD) market is segmented into product type, technology, application and region. The product type segment covers equipment, material and services; the technology segment covers thermal evaporation, sputtering and others (cathodic arc deposition and pulsed laser deposition); the application segment covers medical devices, photovoltaic, cutting tools, data storage, microelectronics, and others (3D printing, fuel cell, optical, R&D, automotive, aerospace, food packing and processing, consumer goods, and energy and oil and gas); and the regions analyzed are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). The regional market is further segmented into product type, technology, application and respective countries.



This study encompasses essential information such as the market's value chain; an analysis of Porter's Five Forces; regulations and standards; market dynamics (drivers, restraints/challenges, trends and opportunities); emerging technologies and applications of PVD; case studies; patent analysis; an environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis; and the competitive landscape. The report also provides in-depth company profiles of the top 15 players active in the global market with their financial and key developments (for public players).



The report includes:

43 data tables and 59 additional tables

Analysis of the global markets for physical vapor deposition (PVD) coating technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2025 and 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimate of the current PVD market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by product type, technology, application and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies and the impact of various macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the PVD industry, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices

An analysis of recent patents

Analysis of the competitive landscape, looking at companies' market shares, M&A activity and venture funding.

Profiles of the leading market players, including Applied Materials, Lam Research Corp, OC Oerlikon Management, ULVAC Inc., and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $33.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Development

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview and Future Scenario

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Global Semiconductor Sales

Automotive Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle Production Overview

Worldwide Electric Passenger Car Sales

Solar Energy in Electricity Generation

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Regulations and Standards

Case Studies OC Oerlikon Management IHI Hauzer Techno Coating



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Limitation on the Use of Hexavalent Chromium Plating Increasing the Demand for Decorative Coatings Growth in End-Use Industries is Forging the Demand for PVD

Market Restraints High Initial Cost Changing Raw Materials for PVD Coating

Market Opportunities Digitalization and Automation in the PVD Market Color Flexibility in PVD Coating

Market Challenges Growing Penetration of PVD in EVs Increasing Adoption of DLC and HiPIMS Technology PVD Companies are Focusing on Tapping the Market Opportunities in 3D Printing



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies in the PVD Market HiPIMS Dual Magnetron Sputtering Hybrid PVD Process

Emerging PVD Applications PVD Coating for Injection Molds PVD Coating for Fuel Cell Plates Anti-Fingerprint Layer Anti-Bacterial Coating PVD Coating on Sensors

Patent Analysis Overview Significant Patent Grants Key Findings



Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis

Global PVD Market by Product Type

Equipment Materials Services

Global PVD Market, by Technology

Thermal Evaporation Sputtering Others

Global PVD Market, by Application

Medical Devices Photovoltaics Cutting Tools Data Storage Microelectronics Others

Global PVD Market, by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Market Ranking for Top Players Applied Materials Inc. Ulvac Inc. OC Oerlikon Management AG Lam Research Corp. Veeco Instruments Inc.

Product Mapping

Key Developments

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Global PVD Market: An ESG Perspective

Current Status of ESG in the Global PVD Market

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in the Global PVD Market

Case Studies of Successful Implementation of ESG Applied Materials Inc. OC Oerlikon Management AG



Companies Profiled

AJA International Inc.

Applied Materials Inc.

ASMPT

IHI Corp.

Intevac Inc.

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Kurt J. Lesker Co.

Lam Research Corp.

Leybold

OC Oerlikon Management AG

Plansee SE

Plasma-Therm

Platit AG

Singulus Technologies AG

Ulvac Inc.

Veeco Instruments Inc.



