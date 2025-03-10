Growth Opportunities in Africa's Two-Wheeler Market 2025-2030: Government Policies and Microfinancing Boost Two-Wheeler Adoption Across the Continent

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Two-Wheeler Market 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Africa Two-Wheeler Market was valued at USD 3.68 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 6.51 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.95%. Africa's two-wheeler market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing urbanization and the demand for affordable and efficient transportation. With limited public transport infrastructure in many regions, two-wheelers serve as an essential means of mobility for individuals and businesses.





Key Players Profiled in Africa's Two-Wheeler Market

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

TVS Motor Company Limited

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd.

Lifan Motors

Luoyang Northern EK Chor Motorcycle Co. Ltd.

The rise of ride-hailing platforms and motorcycle taxi services is contributing to widespread adoption. Two-wheelers are also being leveraged for last-mile delivery solutions, particularly in the booming e-commerce sector. Governments and financial institutions are introducing favorable policies, such as microfinancing and subsidies, which further enhance accessibility for low- and middle-income populations. The market is evolving, with innovation in electric two-wheelers and connected technologies catering to shifting consumer preferences.



The market is propelled by the increasing need for cost-effective transportation, particularly in densely populated areas. Two-wheelers offer unmatched convenience for navigating congested urban roads, making them an ideal choice for commuters. The expansion of motorcycle taxi services, such as boda-bodas and okadas, is another significant driver, creating employment opportunities and addressing mobility gaps in urban and rural regions.

The growth of e-commerce is fueling demand for two-wheelers in logistics and last-mile delivery, offering quick and economical solutions for businesses. Technological advancements, such as fuel-efficient engines and electric models, are attracting environmentally conscious consumers and reducing long-term operating costs. Supportive government initiatives, including import tax reductions and financial schemes, further encourage market penetration among underserved segments.



Market Drivers

Growing Urbanization and Need for Affordable Mobility



Rapid urbanization in Africa has led to a surge in demand for cost-effective and convenient transportation solutions. Two-wheelers are widely adopted due to their affordability, efficiency, and suitability for navigating congested city streets. As public transportation systems remain underdeveloped in many regions, two-wheelers are bridging the gap by offering reliable alternatives for short- and medium-distance travel. Their low initial costs and minimal fuel consumption make them a preferred choice for the growing middle-class population. This trend is further supported by increasing rural-to-urban migration, which has created a larger consumer base seeking accessible transportation options.



Two-wheelers are also favored in regions with limited road infrastructure where larger vehicles face challenges. Governments are promoting two-wheelers as an affordable and sustainable mobility option. The ease of parking and maneuverability in narrow urban roads also enhances their attractiveness. With rapid population growth and urban sprawl, this trend is expected to continue as urban centers expand. Furthermore, two-wheelers are increasingly becoming a status symbol for young individuals seeking independence and flexibility in their transportation choices.



Key Market Challenges

Poor Road Infrastructure



Underdeveloped road networks in many African countries pose significant challenges for two-wheeler usage. Uneven surfaces, potholes, and unpaved roads make commuting unsafe and uncomfortable, particularly in rural areas. This hinders the full potential of two-wheelers as a reliable mode of transportation. Poor infrastructure not only affects ride comfort but also accelerates wear and tear on vehicles, leading to higher maintenance costs. In some regions, flooding, dust, and mud further complicate road conditions, which can cause delays and accidents.



Riders must constantly navigate these hazards, reducing the overall efficiency and appeal of two-wheelers. Additionally, these poor road conditions can increase the frequency of breakdowns and accidents, posing a major safety risk for users. While road improvements are ongoing in certain urban areas, many rural regions still lack the necessary infrastructure to support the widespread use of two-wheelers. Governments and local authorities must prioritize infrastructure development to ensure the sustainable growth of the two-wheeler market.



Key Market Trends

Shift Toward Electric Two-Wheelers



The growing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions is driving the adoption of electric two-wheelers. Consumers are increasingly drawn to eco-friendly options that offer lower operating costs and minimal environmental impact. Electric motorcycles provide a solution to the rising fuel costs, offering lower maintenance expenses and the possibility of utilizing renewable energy sources for charging. Manufacturers are introducing affordable and reliable electric models tailored to the African market, addressing the demand for both urban commuting and commercial use. The shift towards electric two-wheelers is not only driven by environmental concerns but also by government incentives and policies aimed at promoting green technologies.



Electric motorcycles are becoming more practical with improved battery life, faster charging times, and better overall performance. As awareness grows and technology advances, electric two-wheelers are expected to dominate the market in the coming years. Companies are expanding their product portfolios with electric versions of popular models, increasing accessibility for consumers. For instance, Africa's electric two and three-wheeler (E2&3W) market is rapidly expanding, with expectations for it to capture 50% of all motorcycle sales by 2040.



The demand is driven by lower operational costs, particularly for fleets. E2&3Ws are already becoming significant economic contributors, offering direct and indirect job opportunities. However, barriers such as high upfront costs, limited charging infrastructure, and financing challenges persist. Innovations like battery swapping and locally tailored models are key to overcoming these hurdles. Investment in this market is increasing, with countries like Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana leading the way.

Report Scope

By Vehicle Type

Scooter/Moped

Motorcycles

By Propulsion Type

ICE

Electric

By Country

Egypt

Nigeria

Kenya

Angola

Morocco

Ethiopia

South Africa

Uganda

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 133 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ktjb8f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment