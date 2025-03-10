ExoraPad to Launch Initial Governance Offering (IGO) for EXP Token on XRP Ledger





CORK, Ireland, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExoraPad , the first AI-powered IDO launchpad exclusively built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), is set to launch its highly anticipated EXP token presale through an Initial Governance Offering (IGO). The IGO will kick off on Tuesday, March 11th, 2025, at 3 PM UTC, running for 30 days, offering investors a unique opportunity to participate in the rapidly evolving XRPL ecosystem.

EXP Token IGO: Key Details

Launch Date: March 11th, 2025, 3 PM UTC

March 11th, 2025, 3 PM UTC Duration: 30 days

30 days Fair Launch Pricing: Price determined by total XRP contributions

Price determined by total XRP contributions No Purchase Limits: Open and inclusive participation

Open and inclusive participation Soft Cap: 40,000 XRP

40,000 XRP Token Allocation: 40 Million EXP

40 Million EXP Total Supply: 100 Million EXP



EXP token holders will gain exclusive early access to AI-vetted projects, enjoy lucrative staking rewards, exercise decentralized governance power, and benefit from community-driven rewards. This tokenomics model is designed to boost investor confidence and foster a strong, engaged community.

Revolutionizing XRPL with Ethereum Compatibility ExoraPad's IGO launch aligns with Ripple’s broader strategy to expand XRPL’s capabilities through the upcoming Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain. The integration of EVM-compatible smart contracts will allow ExoraPad to leverage Ethereum’s vast developer community and advanced tools, enhancing its position as a leading launchpad on XRPL.

By enabling the deployment of decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts directly on the XRP Ledger, the EVM sidechain will significantly broaden the range of applications within the XRP ecosystem. This initiative will attract EVM developers to XRPL’s high-performance blockchain, driving innovation and expanding market opportunities.

ExoraPad’s Unique Proposition: AI-Driven Due Diligence ExoraPad stands out by offering a robust AI-driven framework for project onboarding, focusing on Real World Assets (RWAs), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and premium Web3 projects. Its advanced AI algorithms conduct rigorous due diligence, utilize predictive analytics, and enhance security measures to minimize risks and maximize returns for investors.

“ExoraPad is not just another launchpad; it is a critical bridge between innovative projects and a thriving investor community within the XRP Ledger ecosystem. The upcoming IGO represents a significant milestone, and we are excited to empower participants with unparalleled access to high-quality projects and governance opportunities,” said [Spokesperson Name], [Title] of ExoraPad.

About ExoraPad ExoraPad is the first AI-powered Initial DEX Offering (IDO) platform built exclusively on the XRP Ledger. It aims to revolutionize decentralized investing by providing a seamless, secure, and transparent launchpad for high-potential blockchain projects. ExoraPad’s AI-driven approach ensures a meticulous vetting process, fostering a safe and rewarding investment environment.

Stay informed and seize the opportunity:

