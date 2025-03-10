Pharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of CEVA Logistics, Cencora, Kuehne+Nagel, Kerry Logistics Network, Cardinal Health, McKesson, Eversana & Knipper Health

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Branded, Generic, Biosimilar), By Temperature (Ambient, Refrigerated), By Therapeutic Area, By Manufacturer Size, By Service, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmaceutical third-party logistics market is expected to reach USD 228.54 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.95% from 2025 to 2030. The market is driven due to stringent regulatory landscapes, and the emergence of novel therapies like biologics and gene therapies which have increased the challenges associated with drug distribution. This complexity requires specialized logistics expertise that many pharmaceutical companies lack internally, encouraging them to outsource logistics functions to 3PL providers to concentrate on their core competencies, such as research and development.



Furthermore, growing demand for temperature-controlled logistics is also one of the factors driving market growth. Several pharmaceutical products, particularly biologics and vaccines, demand temperature control throughout the entire supply chain, from manufacturing to the point of delivery. Thus, to ensure the integrity and efficacy of these temperature-sensitive products necessitates specialized cold chain capabilities. These factors are further driving the demand for 3PL providers with the expertise and infrastructure to maintain the required temperature conditions throughout the entire distribution process.



In addition, technological advancements are also transforming the pharmaceutical logistics landscape. The integration of cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing supply chain visibility, enhancing inventory management, and enabling real-time tracking and monitoring of shipments. These technological innovations empower 3PL providers to optimize logistics operations, minimize risks, and ensure timely and efficient delivery of pharmaceuticals to patients.





Key players in the pharmaceutical 3PL market are strategically investing in expanding their global presence, enhancing their cold chain capabilities, and integrating advanced technologies to maintain a competitive edge and meet the evolving demands of the pharmaceutical industry. The increasing complexity of global pharmaceutical supply chains and the rise in the transportation of temperature-sensitive products, have prompted 3PL providers to strengthen their cold chain logistics infrastructure. These investments focus on establishing state-of-the-art facilities, such as temperature-controlled warehouses and refrigerated transport, to ensure the safe and effective delivery of sensitive drugs. For instance, in February 2024, DHL supply chain announced to invest USD 200 million which aims to expand life sciences and healthcare logistics operations. This investment will enhance DHL's capabilities in handling temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products, improving cold chain logistics and compliance.



Pharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market Report Highlights

Based on Product, branded dominated the market due to advancements in drug formulations and the increasing availability of innovative therapies. Pharmaceutical companies are constantly developing targeted treatments for complex diseases which are contributing to the segment growth.

Based on the temperature, ambient held the largest market share in 2024, as a wide range of pharmaceutical products do not require temperature-controlled environments for storage and transportation.

Based on the therapeutic area, oncology held the largest market share in 2024. The market for the segment is projected to expand due to the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide and the growing demand for specialized treatments, including biologics and targeted therapies.

Based on the manufacturer size, large held the largest market share in 2024. This is primarily due to their extensive production capabilities, larger distribution networks, and greater financial resources to invest in advanced logistics solutions.

Based on the service, storage and shipping held the largest market share in 2024. This is due to the critical need for secure, reliable storage and efficient transportation of pharmaceutical products, including temperature-sensitive drugs.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $137.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $228.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Trends and Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. The Rise of E-Commerce

3.3.1.2. Growing Demand for Outsourcing Services

3.3.1.3. Rising Demand for Cold Chain Logistics

3.3.1.4. Growing Applications of Reverse Logistics in Biopharmaceutical Industry

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. High Operational Costs

3.3.2.2. Compliance Issues While Outsourcing

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Pharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Services Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Pharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Services Market; Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Pharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Services Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Branded

4.5. Generic

4.6. Biosimilar

4.7. Vaccine

4.8. Cell Therapy

4.9. Gene Therapy



Chapter 5. Pharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Services Market: Temperature Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Pharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Services Market; Temperature Movement Analysis

5.3. Pharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Services Size & Trend Analysis, by Temperature, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Ambient

5.5. Refrigerated

5.6. Frozen

5.7. Ultra-frozen/Deep-Frozen

5.8. Cryogenic



Chapter 6. Pharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Services Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Pharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Services Market; Therapeutic Area Movement Analysis

6.3. Pharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Services Size & Trend Analysis, by Therapeutic Area, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Oncology

6.5. Cardiovascular Diseases

6.6. Infectious Diseases

6.7. Neurology

6.8. Diabetes

6.9. Nephrology

6.10. Rheumatology

6.11. Allergy/Asthma

6.12. Gastroenterology

6.13. Ophthalmology



Chapter 7. Pharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Services Market: Manufacturer Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Pharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Services Market; Manufacturer Size Movement Analysis

7.3. Pharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Services Size & Trend Analysis, by Manufacturer Size, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Large

7.5. Medium

7.6. Small



Chapter 8. Pharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Services Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Pharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Services Market; Service Movement Analysis

8.3. Pharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Services Size & Trend Analysis, by Service, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

8.4. Storage and Shipping

8.5. Order-to-cash

8.6. Title Model

8.7. DSCSA and Serialization Services

8.8. Pharmaceutical Sampling



Chapter 9. Regional Business Analysis

9.1. Regional Dashboard

9.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Categorization

10.2. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

10.3. Company Profiles

CEVA Logistics

Cencora Corporation (ICS)

DB SCHENKER

Kuehne+Nagel

Kerry Logistics Network

Cardinal Health

McKesson Corporation

EVERSANA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Knipper Health

