Wind Turbine Decommissioning Market Size to Exceed US$ 6.1 Billion by 2034 with a 21.0% CAGR, Driven by Recycling and Repowering Initiatives | Latest Research Report by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the first generation of wind farms reaches the end of its lifecycle, the global wind turbine decommissioning market is poised for rapid expansion. Valued at US$ 796.3 Million in 2023, the industry is witnessing a surge in demand for sustainable dismantling and recycling solutions. With a projected CAGR of 21.0% from 2024 to 2034, decommissioning is becoming a critical aspect of the renewable energy transition. By 2034, the market is expected to exceed US$ 6.1 Billion, driven by stringent environmental regulations and advancements in turbine recycling technologies.

The global wind turbine decommissioning market (marked for nedlukning af vindmøller) is entering a phase of rapid expansion as aging wind farms and technological advancements drive the need for efficient dismantling, repowering, and recycling solutions. With wind energy infrastructure dating back to the early 2000s now reaching the end of its operational life, the demand for structured decommissioning processes has become more critical than ever.

Market Overview

The Wind Turbine Decommissioning market is becoming a critical sector within the renewable energy industry as thousands of wind turbines globally reach their operational lifespan of 20–25 years. The process involves:

Dismantling and removal of turbine components.

Recycling of blades, nacelles, and tower materials (steel, fiberglass, and rare-earth magnets).

Repowering projects that replace old turbines with advanced, high-efficiency models.

Over 34,000 wind turbines in Europe alone will require decommissioning by 2030, according to WindEurope.

The U.S. has more than 8,000 aging turbines, many of which are being replaced through repowering initiatives.

Fiberglass waste from decommissioned turbine blades is expected to exceed 2.5 million tons globally by 2050, driving demand for sustainable recycling solutions.

Competitive Landscape & Key Players

Vattenfall AB – A leader in wind farm decommissioning and repowering projects.

GE Renewable Energy – Provides comprehensive turbine recycling solutions.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy – Engaged in decommissioning offshore turbines with a focus on sustainability.

Senvion – Expertise in decommissioning and repowering aging wind farms.

Orsted A/S – Specialized in the decommissioning of offshore wind projects.

Enercon GmbH – Offers a wide range of services from decommissioning to recycling of turbine components.

Recent developments-

The Wind Turbine Decommissioning Market has seen notable developments in recent years, with several companies and initiatives leading the way in sustainable decommissioning and recycling efforts:

DecomBlades (2024): This innovation project focuses on creating specifications that facilitate the dismantling and recycling of wind turbine blades. By standardizing blade design for easier disassembly, DecomBlades aims to industrialize blade recycling, thereby reducing the environmental footprint of wind turbines.

Endiprev (2024): Endiprev offers comprehensive electrical and mechanical decommissioning services for wind turbines. Their integrated solutions encompass documentation and logistics, ensuring efficient and environmentally responsible decommissioning processes.

Key Market Drivers

Europe currently leads the market due to its early adoption of wind power and strict environmental policies driving sustainable turbine disposal. Countries like Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands are at the forefront of the industry, implementing large-scale recycling programs and innovative repowering initiatives. North America is also witnessing substantial growth, particularly in the United States, where aging onshore wind farms and the expansion of offshore wind projects are fueling demand for decommissioning services.





As wind farms are decommissioned, companies are exploring strategies to maximize asset value while ensuring minimal environmental impact. The decommissioning process often involves careful disassembly, transportation, and recycling of turbine components, including blades, nacelles, towers, and foundations.

While metals like steel and copper can be efficiently recovered and reused, turbine blades, made from composite materials, pose significant disposal challenges. To address this issue, companies are investing in chemical recycling, pyrolysis, and alternative repurposing methods, such as converting blades into construction materials or using them in infrastructure projects like pedestrian bridges and sound barriers.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Towers – Made of steel and easily recyclable.

Nacelles – Contain valuable metals such as copper, aluminum, and iron.

Blades – Composed of fiberglass and composites, challenging to recycle but vital for sustainability.

Foundations – Typically concrete, which may need specialized disposal or recycling methods.

By Service Type

Full Decommissioning – Complete removal of turbines, foundations, and associated infrastructure.

Partial Decommissioning – Removal of certain components (e.g., blades or nacelles) while reusing towers or foundations.

Repowering – Upgrading older turbines with new, more efficient technology on the same site.

Site Restoration – Reclaiming the land after turbine removal, preparing it for new uses.

By Location

Onshore Wind Farms – Easier to access but with higher land-use pressure.

Offshore Wind Farms – Complex decommissioning due to the marine environment, requiring specialized equipment and processes.

By Region

Region Market Share (%) Key Growth Factors Europe 45% Aging wind farms in Germany, Denmark, and the UK. North America 30% High wind energy adoption in the U.S. and Canada. Asia-Pacific 15% Emerging decommissioning market due to growing wind energy projects in China and India. Rest of World 10% Gradual adoption of wind decommissioning practices.

Future Trends & Market Outlook

Growth in Offshore Wind Decommissioning – As offshore wind farms continue to age, there will be a significant increase in demand for specialized decommissioning services.

Technological Innovations in Blade Recycling – Research and development of cost-effective and environmentally friendly methods for recycling fiberglass and composites will become a top priority.

Repowering & Life Extension Projects – Many operators may choose to upgrade existing turbines with newer technology instead of full decommissioning, prolonging the life of wind farms.

Sustainability & Circular Economy – Focus on ensuring that wind turbine decommissioning is done with minimal environmental impact, with an emphasis on material recovery and reuse.

Growth in Specialized Service Providers – Companies offering niche services for offshore decommissioning and advanced recycling techniques will gain prominence.

Key Takeaways

Market Size (2023): USD 796.3 Million

Projected Market Size (2034): USD 6.1 Billion

CAGR: 21.0% from 2024 to 2034

Top Growth Segments: Offshore Decommissioning, Blade Recycling

Leading Regions: Europe & North America

Future Prospects-

The future of the wind turbine decommissioning market is poised for significant growth, driven by the rising number of aging wind farms, stricter environmental regulations, and advancements in sustainable recycling technologies. As governments worldwide emphasize carbon neutrality and circular economy practices, the industry will see increased investments in blade recycling, repowering projects, and eco-friendly disposal solutions. The integration of AI-driven asset management will further optimize decommissioning timelines, reducing costs and maximizing resource recovery.

Additionally, with offshore wind capacity expanding, the demand for specialized marine decommissioning services will surge. By 2034, the market is expected to evolve into a key pillar of the renewable energy lifecycle, ensuring the long-term sustainability of wind power infrastructure worldwide.

