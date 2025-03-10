Turkey Pesticide Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2030: Rising Agricultural Demand Fuels Turkey Pesticide Market Growth at 6.54% CAGR

The Turkey Pesticide Market, valued at $120.32 million in 2024, is projected to reach $176.38 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.54%. This growth is fueled by Turkey’s robust agricultural sector, rising pest threats, and government initiatives promoting modern farming. Increasing demand for herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides supports large-scale farming, while regulatory changes align with EU pesticide policies. However, challenges like stringent compliance, evolving legislation, and counterfeit pesticides pose hurdles. Key players such as Koruma Sirketler Grubu, Hektas Ticaret, and Tekfen Holding are driving market expansion. Discover in-depth insights in this latest market report.

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Pesticide Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey's Pesticide Market was valued at USD 120.32 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 176.38 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.54%. The Turkish pesticide market is primarily driven by the country's robust agricultural sector, which necessitates effective crop protection solutions to enhance yield and quality. The increasing production of row crops, such as cereals and grains, has significantly bolstered the demand for pesticides. Government initiatives promoting modern farming practices and the adoption of advanced agrochemical products further stimulate market growth. Additionally, Turkey's strategic position as a major exporter of agricultural produce to neighbouring regions underscores the need for high-quality pesticides to meet international standards.



Key Market Drivers

Expanding Agricultural Sector and High Crop Production

Turkey has a strong agricultural foundation, contributing significantly to its economy and employment sector. The country ranks among the top global producers of wheat, barley, maize, cotton, and fruits such as cherries, apples, and citrus. With an increasing focus on commercial-scale farming, there is a growing demand for effective crop protection solutions, fueling the pesticide market.

In November 2022, STK YardenT has been approved in Turkey for use on citrus as post-harvest protection against rot diseases, including Penicillium spp., and on tomatoes for controlling Botrytis cinerea and damping-off caused by Rhizoctonia solani, Fusarium spp., and Pythium spp. Nufarm serves as STK Yarden's distributor in Turkey. Following successful field trials, plans are underway to expand its label to include grapes for Botrytis, cherries for Monilia, peaches and nectarines for Monilia and pre-harvest applications, as well as eggplants and peppers for Fusarium and Botrytis. STK YardenT is a botanical-based fungicide formulated with Tea Tree Oil (TTO) and Fludioxonil.

Farmers are striving to increase their yields per hectare, as agricultural land is limited while population and food demand continue to rise. Pest infestation and disease outbreaks remain serious threats, particularly in large-scale farming. As a result, pesticides - including herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides - have become essential in preventing crop losses and ensuring stable agricultural output.

Government support and investments in modern agricultural practices have encouraged Turkish farmers to adopt integrated pest management (IPM) techniques, which still rely on pesticide use. Additionally, due to climate change, pest pressure has increased, making pesticides an unavoidable part of modern farming.

Key Market Challenges

Regulatory Compliance and Evolving Legislation

One of the primary challenges facing the Turkey pesticide market is the stringent and continuously evolving regulatory framework governing pesticide production, importation, distribution, and usage. The Turkish government, in alignment with European Union (EU) regulations, has implemented rigorous policies to control the quality and environmental impact of pesticides. The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry is responsible for overseeing pesticide approvals, ensuring compliance with maximum residue limits (MRLs), and monitoring their safe application. However, the frequent amendments to laws and requirements for pesticide registration create significant hurdles for manufacturers and distributors.

Many global and local companies struggle with the high costs of compliance, extended approval timelines, and the risk of product bans or restrictions. Additionally, Turkey's adoption of the EU's Farm to Fork Strategy, which aims to reduce chemical pesticide use and promote sustainable agricultural practices, is pushing the market towards bio-based and environmentally friendly alternatives.

While these regulatory shifts are necessary to ensure food safety and environmental sustainability, they place a financial and operational burden on companies attempting to keep up with compliance demands. Furthermore, unregistered and counterfeit pesticides continue to pose a challenge, as illicit trade undermines legitimate businesses and exposes farmers to potentially harmful substances. The black market for pesticides remains a concern, and despite the government's efforts to curb illegal sales, enforcement remains inconsistent. As Turkey strengthens its integration with the EU's pesticide policies, companies operating in the sector must stay vigilant, continuously adapt, and invest in research and development (R&D) to meet new safety and efficacy requirements.

Key Market Trends

Government Support and Agricultural Policies

The Turkish government has implemented multiple initiatives to boost the agricultural sector, including pesticide regulation reforms, farmer subsidies, and pest control training programs. The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry closely monitors pesticide use, ensuring compliance with international standards while promoting safe application techniques.

Policies encouraging integrated pest management (IPM) and precision farming have led to controlled pesticide use, ensuring that only high-quality and certified products are used in the market. Additionally, Turkey's agricultural modernization programs include subsidies for farmers to access better pesticides at lower costs.

Key Market Players

  • Koruma Sirketler Grubu
  • Dogal Tarim
  • Deva Agro Kimya Tarim
  • Hektas Ticaret
  • Tekfen Holding
  • MC/AGRIMATCO
  • Akkim Kimya
  • AGROBEST
  • Arkem Kimya San. Tic.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages88
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$120.32 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$176.38 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.5%
Regions CoveredTurkey

Report Scope:

In this report, the Turkey Pesticide Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Turkey Pesticide Market, By Type:

  • Herbicides
  • Insecticides
  • Fungicides
  • Others

Turkey Pesticide Market, By Form:

  • Liquid
  • Dry

Turkey Pesticide Market, By Product Type:

  • Chemical
  • Organic

Turkey Pesticide Market, By Crop Type:

  • Oilseeds & Pulses
  • Grains & Cereals
  • Fruits & Vegetables

Turkey Pesticide Market, By Source:

  • Domestic
  • Import

Turkey Pesticide Market, By Region:

  • Marmara
  • Central Anatolia
  • Mediterranean
  • Aegean
  • Southeastern Anatolia
  • Blacksea
  • Eastern Anatolia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the key companies present in the Turkey Pesticide Market, including:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8myndc

