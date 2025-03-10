Turkey Pesticide Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2030: Rising Agricultural Demand Fuels Turkey Pesticide Market Growth at 6.54% CAGR

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Pesticide Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Turkey's Pesticide Market was valued at USD 120.32 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 176.38 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.54%. The Turkish pesticide market is primarily driven by the country's robust agricultural sector, which necessitates effective crop protection solutions to enhance yield and quality. The increasing production of row crops, such as cereals and grains, has significantly bolstered the demand for pesticides. Government initiatives promoting modern farming practices and the adoption of advanced agrochemical products further stimulate market growth. Additionally, Turkey's strategic position as a major exporter of agricultural produce to neighbouring regions underscores the need for high-quality pesticides to meet international standards.







Key Market Drivers

Expanding Agricultural Sector and High Crop Production



Turkey has a strong agricultural foundation, contributing significantly to its economy and employment sector. The country ranks among the top global producers of wheat, barley, maize, cotton, and fruits such as cherries, apples, and citrus. With an increasing focus on commercial-scale farming, there is a growing demand for effective crop protection solutions, fueling the pesticide market.



In November 2022, STK YardenT has been approved in Turkey for use on citrus as post-harvest protection against rot diseases, including Penicillium spp., and on tomatoes for controlling Botrytis cinerea and damping-off caused by Rhizoctonia solani, Fusarium spp., and Pythium spp. Nufarm serves as STK Yarden's distributor in Turkey. Following successful field trials, plans are underway to expand its label to include grapes for Botrytis, cherries for Monilia, peaches and nectarines for Monilia and pre-harvest applications, as well as eggplants and peppers for Fusarium and Botrytis. STK YardenT is a botanical-based fungicide formulated with Tea Tree Oil (TTO) and Fludioxonil.



Farmers are striving to increase their yields per hectare, as agricultural land is limited while population and food demand continue to rise. Pest infestation and disease outbreaks remain serious threats, particularly in large-scale farming. As a result, pesticides - including herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides - have become essential in preventing crop losses and ensuring stable agricultural output.



Government support and investments in modern agricultural practices have encouraged Turkish farmers to adopt integrated pest management (IPM) techniques, which still rely on pesticide use. Additionally, due to climate change, pest pressure has increased, making pesticides an unavoidable part of modern farming.



Key Market Challenges

Regulatory Compliance and Evolving Legislation



One of the primary challenges facing the Turkey pesticide market is the stringent and continuously evolving regulatory framework governing pesticide production, importation, distribution, and usage. The Turkish government, in alignment with European Union (EU) regulations, has implemented rigorous policies to control the quality and environmental impact of pesticides. The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry is responsible for overseeing pesticide approvals, ensuring compliance with maximum residue limits (MRLs), and monitoring their safe application. However, the frequent amendments to laws and requirements for pesticide registration create significant hurdles for manufacturers and distributors.



Many global and local companies struggle with the high costs of compliance, extended approval timelines, and the risk of product bans or restrictions. Additionally, Turkey's adoption of the EU's Farm to Fork Strategy, which aims to reduce chemical pesticide use and promote sustainable agricultural practices, is pushing the market towards bio-based and environmentally friendly alternatives.



While these regulatory shifts are necessary to ensure food safety and environmental sustainability, they place a financial and operational burden on companies attempting to keep up with compliance demands. Furthermore, unregistered and counterfeit pesticides continue to pose a challenge, as illicit trade undermines legitimate businesses and exposes farmers to potentially harmful substances. The black market for pesticides remains a concern, and despite the government's efforts to curb illegal sales, enforcement remains inconsistent. As Turkey strengthens its integration with the EU's pesticide policies, companies operating in the sector must stay vigilant, continuously adapt, and invest in research and development (R&D) to meet new safety and efficacy requirements.



Key Market Trends

Government Support and Agricultural Policies



The Turkish government has implemented multiple initiatives to boost the agricultural sector, including pesticide regulation reforms, farmer subsidies, and pest control training programs. The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry closely monitors pesticide use, ensuring compliance with international standards while promoting safe application techniques.



Policies encouraging integrated pest management (IPM) and precision farming have led to controlled pesticide use, ensuring that only high-quality and certified products are used in the market. Additionally, Turkey's agricultural modernization programs include subsidies for farmers to access better pesticides at lower costs.



Key Market Players

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $120.32 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $176.38 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Turkey

Report Scope:



In this report, the Turkey Pesticide Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Turkey Pesticide Market, By Type:

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others

Turkey Pesticide Market, By Form:

Liquid

Dry

Turkey Pesticide Market, By Product Type:

Chemical

Organic

Turkey Pesticide Market, By Crop Type:

Oilseeds & Pulses

Grains & Cereals

Fruits & Vegetables

Turkey Pesticide Market, By Source:

Domestic

Import

Turkey Pesticide Market, By Region:

Marmara

Central Anatolia

Mediterranean

Aegean

Southeastern Anatolia

Blacksea

Eastern Anatolia

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the key companies present in the Turkey Pesticide Market, including:

Koruma Sirketler Grubu

Dogal Tarim

Deva Agro Kimya Tarim

Hektas Ticaret

Tekfen Holding

MC/AGRIMATCO

Akkim Kimya

Tekfen Holding

AGROBEST

Arkem Kimya San. Tic.

