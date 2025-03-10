Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for March 2025

CALGARY, Alberta, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for March 2025. These rates will apply to customers who do not currently have a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The method DERS uses to calculate the rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the March regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the February rate of $2.127 per GJ to $2.446 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for March supplies of approximately $1.88 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.566 per GJ for February and prior months.

The typical residential gas bill for March, based on an average 15 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $211 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the March regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the February rate of $2.127 per GJ to $2.446 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for March supplies of approximately $1.88 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.566 per GJ for February and prior months.

The typical residential gas bill for March, based on an average 15 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $190 in the South.

Typical bill amounts between ATCO North and South regions may differ due to variances in transmission and distribution service provider (TDSP) charges levied by ATCO Gas.

To learn more about regulated gas supply and view a complete list of competitive retailers, visit the Alberta government’s customer choice website at www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.