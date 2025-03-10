Mo’Living partners with ProPropertyFM to bolster facilities management service

LONDON, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North London property management firm Mo’Living has partnered with facilities management provider ProPropertyFM as it looks to streamline its services.

Mo’Living prides itself on its hands-on approach, whereby landlords can entrust a team of professionals to manage their properties. They also offer a personal concierge service to tenants and short-term guests, which includes arranging business trips, booking restaurants, and even making an appointment with a private doctor.

The new partnership with ProPropertyFM will allow Mo’Living’s maintenance service offering to become more efficient as it can take advantage of ProPropertyFM’s range of facilities management services such as carpentry, electrical, plumbing and fire risk assessments.

Jonathan Moser, CEO at Mo’Living, said: “We are thrilled to partner with ProPropertyFM, which is very much aligned with ourselves as a trusted local business, looking to provide a high-quality service for landlords and tenants.

“We have been looking for a facilities management firm to work with and I previously worked with the director Andy, so it made sense to join forces. The idea is to reduce waiting times for maintenance work to be carried out by having the necessary services on hand whenever they are needed, rather than outsourcing to a third-party supplier.

“We are real people, available 24/7, who offer a personal service to our landlords and tenants alike and joining forces with ProPropertyFM will help us continue to improve that service.”

Andy Pollock, Director at ProPropertyFM, said: "We are excited to partner with Mo'Living, as their innovative approach and shared commitment to excellence perfectly align with our values at Property FM. This partnership will drive operational efficiency, streamline services, and ultimately enhance satisfaction for both landlords and tenants alike."

Mo’Living manages properties on behalf of landlords across North London alongside its own portfolio, with areas covered including Camden, Hampstead, Wembley and Finchley. Their 8% management fee includes all call-out charges, renewals of safety certificates, and day to day repairs.

For more information, visit moliving.co.uk .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2223efa-1f4c-4f4f-a269-dfcbc06e74cd