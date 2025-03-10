Green Building Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Amvic, Alumasc, BASF, Bauder, Binderholz, DuPont de Nemours, Interface, Owens Corning, Cemex and Kingspan Group

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Building Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Green Building Market was valued at USD 523.85 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 850.01 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.24%.



Green buildings adhere to globally recognized certifications such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method), and WELL, which establish benchmarks for energy efficiency, carbon footprint reduction, and indoor air quality. Market growth is driven by stringent government regulations promoting sustainability, growing awareness of climate change, and increasing adoption of energy-efficient solutions by businesses and homeowners to reduce operational costs. The integration of smart technologies such as IoT-based energy management systems, advanced HVAC solutions, and solar panels further enhances the efficiency of green buildings. The rising demand for sustainable construction materials, including recycled steel, bamboo, and low-VOC (volatile organic compound) paints, is shaping market dynamics.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Smart and Energy-Efficient Technologies



One of the most significant trends in the green building market is the growing integration of smart and energy-efficient technologies to enhance sustainability, reduce operational costs, and improve occupant comfort. With the rapid advancement of Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and automation, green buildings are now incorporating intelligent systems to optimize energy usage, monitor building performance, and ensure efficient resource utilization. Smart lighting systems, for example, utilize motion sensors and daylight harvesting techniques to adjust brightness levels based on occupancy and natural light availability, significantly reducing energy consumption.



Similarly, intelligent HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems leverage AI-driven algorithms to maintain optimal temperature and air quality while minimizing energy wastage. The proliferation of building management systems (BMS) and digital twin technology further contributes to energy efficiency by providing real-time data analytics on building performance, enabling facility managers to identify inefficiencies and implement predictive maintenance strategies. Additionally, the adoption of smart metering and energy monitoring solutions allows building owners and occupants to track their energy consumption patterns, encouraging sustainable behavior and reducing carbon footprints.



The integration of renewable energy sources such as solar panels, wind turbines, and geothermal heating systems is another key aspect of this trend. With advancements in energy storage solutions such as lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, buildings can now store excess energy generated from renewable sources for later use, reducing dependence on traditional power grids. Net-zero energy buildings (NZEBs), which produce as much energy as they consume, are becoming more prevalent as green building initiatives aim to achieve carbon neutrality.



Furthermore, the demand for smart water management solutions, including rainwater harvesting systems, greywater recycling, and low-flow fixtures, is on the rise as water conservation becomes a critical aspect of sustainable construction. The adoption of green roofs and living walls, which help regulate indoor temperatures and improve air quality, is also gaining traction.



As cities worldwide push for stricter energy efficiency regulations and sustainable urban planning, the role of smart and energy-efficient technologies in the green building market is expected to expand further. Governments and private sector stakeholders are increasingly investing in research and development (R&D) to drive innovation in energy-efficient building solutions, ensuring that the construction industry continues its transition toward smarter, more sustainable practices. With growing consumer awareness of climate change and rising energy costs, demand for high-performance green buildings equipped with cutting-edge technologies will continue to shape the future of sustainable construction.



Key Market Players

Amvic

Alumasc Group

BASF

Bauder

Binderholz

DuPont de Nemours

Interface

Owens Corning

Cemex

Kingspan Group

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $523.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $850.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Green Building Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Green Building Market, By Product Type:

Exterior

Interior

Green Building Market, By Application:

Residential

Non-residential

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the key companies present in the Global Green Building Market, including:

