Satellite Internet Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Leading Players Eutelsat, Gilat Satellite Networks, Hughes Network Systems, Kepler Communications, SES, SkyDSL, Starlink, Telesat & Viasat

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Internet Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Satellite Internet Market was valued at USD 5.6 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 23.6 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 27.7%.
Satellite internet technology has advanced significantly in recent years, competing with more established land-based internet providers like fiber and cable. These developments have increased satellite internet speed, lowered latency, and reached new regions. The creation of LEO satellite constellations is a noteworthy technological advance in satellite internet. Another significant development is the adoption of HTS, which considerably expands the volume of data that can be sent between satellites and users.
Report Scope
This report analyzes trends in the global satellite internet market. Using 2023 as the base year, the report provides estimates of market value data for the forecast period from 2024 through 2029. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by orbit and end-user. The study also covers an in-depth regional analysis of the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The report covers the emerging technologies that are expected to shape the satellite internet market in the forecast period. Additionally, the leading companies in this market are analyzed, including their market share and relevant key developments in the global market. The leading companies in the market are also profiled.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for satellite internet
- Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2028, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Evaluation and forecast the market size for satellite internet market based on orbit, end user, and geographical region
- Discussion of emerging technologies and developments and various macroeconomic factors affecting the satellite internet market
- Review of patent data and new developments regarding various categories and sub-categories of satellite internet
- Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews
- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, product launches, and other strategic developments
- Profiles of the leading market vendors:
- Bentley Telecom Ltd.
- Eutelsat Communications
- Gilat Satellite Networks
- Hughes Network Systems
- Kepler Communications
- SES SA
- SkyDSL Europe
- Starlink
- Telesat
- Viasat Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|82
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$23.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|27.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Satellite Internet Overview
- Analysis of Porter's Five Forces
- Future of the Satellite Internet Industry
- Patent Analysis
- Key Findings
- Conferences Focused on Satellite Internet
- Regulatory Authorities in the Satellite Internet Industry
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Demand for Instant Communication
- Increasing Investments in LEO Satellite Constellations
- Market Opportunities
- Implementation of Satellite Internet in Remote Locations
- Essential Tool During Disaster Management
- Market Challenges/Restraints
- Weather Interference
- Satellite Failures or Degradations
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Miniaturization of Satellite Technology
- High Throughput Satellites (HTS)
- Laser Inter-Satellite Links (LISLs)
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Satellite Internet Market, by Orbit
- LEO
- GEO/MEO
- Satellite Internet Market by End User
- Personal
- Business
- Government
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Leading Competitors in the Satellite Internet Market
- Strategic Analysis
- Key Developments
Companies Profiled:
- Bentley Telecom Ltd.
- Eutelsat Communications
- Gilat Satellite Networks
- Hughes Network Systems
- Kepler Communications
- SES SA
- SkyDSL Europe
- Starlink
- Telesat
- Viasat Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xkaedz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment