Satellite Internet Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Leading Players Eutelsat, Gilat Satellite Networks, Hughes Network Systems, Kepler Communications, SES, SkyDSL, Starlink, Telesat & Viasat

The Satellite Internet Market was valued at USD 5.6 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 23.6 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 27.7%.

Satellite internet technology has advanced significantly in recent years, competing with more established land-based internet providers like fiber and cable. These developments have increased satellite internet speed, lowered latency, and reached new regions. The creation of LEO satellite constellations is a noteworthy technological advance in satellite internet. Another significant development is the adoption of HTS, which considerably expands the volume of data that can be sent between satellites and users.







Report Scope



This report analyzes trends in the global satellite internet market. Using 2023 as the base year, the report provides estimates of market value data for the forecast period from 2024 through 2029. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by orbit and end-user. The study also covers an in-depth regional analysis of the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The report covers the emerging technologies that are expected to shape the satellite internet market in the forecast period. Additionally, the leading companies in this market are analyzed, including their market share and relevant key developments in the global market. The leading companies in the market are also profiled.



The report includes:

An overview of the global market for satellite internet

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2028, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation and forecast the market size for satellite internet market based on orbit, end user, and geographical region

Discussion of emerging technologies and developments and various macroeconomic factors affecting the satellite internet market

Review of patent data and new developments regarding various categories and sub-categories of satellite internet

Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, product launches, and other strategic developments

Profiles of the leading market vendors: Bentley Telecom Ltd. Eutelsat Communications Gilat Satellite Networks Hughes Network Systems Kepler Communications SES SA SkyDSL Europe Starlink Telesat Viasat Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $23.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Satellite Internet Overview

Analysis of Porter's Five Forces

Future of the Satellite Internet Industry

Patent Analysis

Key Findings

Conferences Focused on Satellite Internet

Regulatory Authorities in the Satellite Internet Industry

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growing Demand for Instant Communication Increasing Investments in LEO Satellite Constellations

Market Opportunities Implementation of Satellite Internet in Remote Locations Essential Tool During Disaster Management

Market Challenges/Restraints Weather Interference Satellite Failures or Degradations



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Miniaturization of Satellite Technology

High Throughput Satellites (HTS)

Laser Inter-Satellite Links (LISLs)

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Satellite Internet Market, by Orbit LEO GEO/MEO

Satellite Internet Market by End User Personal Business Government Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Leading Competitors in the Satellite Internet Market

Strategic Analysis

Key Developments

Companies Profiled:

Bentley Telecom Ltd.

Eutelsat Communications

Gilat Satellite Networks

Hughes Network Systems

Kepler Communications

SES SA

SkyDSL Europe

Starlink

Telesat

Viasat Inc.

