Argentina Gift Card and Incentive Card Intelligence Report 2025: Market to Grow by 11.9% to Reach $1.19 Billion this Year - Future Growth Dynamics to 2029

Dublin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card market in Argentina is expected to grow by 11.9% on annual basis to reach US$1.19 billion in 2025.



The gift card market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 13.0%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the gift card sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 1.07 billion to approximately USD 1.79 billion.





Argentina's gift card market has seen increased competition, with players focusing on both digital innovation and physical retail presence. Digital transformation, driven by changing consumer behavior, has prompted established companies to enhance their offerings while providing opportunities for new entrants in the market.

Argentina's gift card sector has experienced substantial transformation, driven by digital innovation, corporate engagement, and enhanced e-gifting options. The introduction of digital gift cards by leading retailers such as Cencosud, and their integration into digital wallets, highlights the sector's adaptation to evolving consumer expectations for convenience and flexibility.



Corporate demand for gift cards as employee incentives has gained traction, while the rise of e-gifting during festive seasons underscores a shift in gifting culture towards digital platforms. In the next 2-4 years, these trends are expected to intensify, with further collaborations between retailers and technology providers paving the way for market expansion and greater consumer adoption.

Competitive Landscape of Argentina's Gift Card Sector



Argentina's gift card market is experiencing intensified competition, driven by both digital innovation and retail enhancements. Established players such as MercadoLibre and Cencosud continue to dominate with strengthened offerings, while technology-driven fintech firms like Uala and Nubi have entered the space, capitalizing on the shift toward mobile payment solutions.



Recent partnerships reflect strategic moves to expand digital capabilities and improve omnichannel strategies. MercadoLibre partnered with payment providers to boost gift card integration, while Cencosud and other retailers formed alliances with fintech and logistics firms to streamline gift card distribution. Over the next 2-4 years, digital transformation and strategic partnerships are expected to drive further competition, creating comprehensive loyalty and rewards ecosystems integrated across retail and mobile commerce platforms.



Key Players and New Entrants

Major players such as MercadoLibre, Cencosud, Carrefour, and La Anonima continue to dominate the sector with both physical and digital gift card solutions. These companies have strengthened their offerings through improved digital platforms, mobile integrations, and diversified gift card categories to appeal to both retail and corporate clients.

Over the past year, new technology-driven players, including local fintech companies, have entered the gift card space. Firms such as Uala and Nubi have introduced innovative services, integrating digital gift cards with mobile wallet capabilities to capitalize on Argentina's growing adoption of mobile payments.

Recent Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions

In 2024, MercadoLibre partnered with payment solution providers to enable expanded digital gift card integration within its platform, enhancing consumer accessibility to gift cards as part of its broader loyalty and rewards program.

Cencosud partnered with digital payment technology firms to offer real-time e-gift card redemption in multiple store chains, including Jumbo and Easy, boosting its omnichannel sales strategy in the Argentine market.

Retailers such as Disco and Vea have formed alliances with logistics and fintech companies to streamline gift card distribution across digital and physical channels, aiming to improve customer convenience and enhance market presence.

Expansion of Digital Gift Card Offerings by Major Retailers

In the past year, leading Argentine retailers have broadened their digital gift card portfolios. For instance, Cencosud, a major retail group, has introduced new gift card options across its supermarket chains, including Easy and Disco. These innovations focus on enhancing customer experience by providing more versatile and accessible gift card solutions.

The surge in e-commerce and the increasing preference for online shopping have prompted retailers to offer digital gift cards. Consumers value the convenience and immediacy of digital solutions, especially in urban areas where internet penetration is high.

This trend is expected to intensify, with more retailers launching digital gift card options to meet consumer expectations. The integration of digital gift cards into mobile apps and online platforms will likely become standard practice, further embedding them into the consumer purchasing experience.

Adoption of Gift Cards by Corporate Institutions for Employee Incentives

Argentine businesses are increasingly utilizing gift cards as tools for employee rewards and incentives. Companies are opting for gift cards to recognize employee achievements and boost morale.

Gift cards offer flexibility, allowing employees to choose products or services that suit their preferences. In a fluctuating economic environment, gift cards can serve as a stable alternative to cash bonuses, maintaining their value over time.

The use of gift cards in corporate incentive programs is anticipated to grow, with businesses seeking versatile and effective methods to reward employees. This could lead to partnerships between corporations and retailers to develop customized gift card solutions.

Integration of Gift Cards into Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Systems

There is a growing integration of gift cards into digital wallets and mobile payment platforms in Argentina. Consumers can now store and manage gift cards within apps, facilitating easier redemption and tracking.

The widespread adoption of smartphones and the increasing use of mobile payment solutions have driven this trend. Consumers seek streamlined payment methods that consolidate various financial instruments into a single platform.

This trend is expected to strengthen, with more retailers and payment providers collaborating to offer integrated gift card solutions. Enhanced user experiences and the convenience of managing gift cards digitally will likely boost consumer adoption.

Growth of E-Gifting During Festive Seasons and Special Occasions

E-gifting, particularly through digital gift cards, has gained popularity during festive seasons and special occasions in Argentina. Consumers are increasingly choosing digital gift cards as convenient gifting options.

The desire for quick and hassle-free gifting solutions, coupled with the ability to personalize messages, has made e-gifting appealing. The COVID-19 pandemic also accelerated the adoption of contactless gifting methods.

E-gifting is expected to become more ingrained in Argentine gifting culture, with advancements in digital platforms enhancing the personalization and immediacy of gift card delivery. Retailers may develop targeted marketing campaigns around e-gifting during key seasons.

Outlook (Next 2-4 Years)

The competitive landscape in Argentina's gift card sector is likely to intensify as both established and new players continue to invest in digital transformation and strategic partnerships. Enhanced collaborations between fintech and retail players are expected to drive innovation, offering consumers more personalized and integrated solutions.

International companies may also increasingly view Argentina as a strategic market, leading to more cross-border partnerships and investment in the sector. This heightened competition is anticipated to result in more comprehensive loyalty and rewards ecosystems, integrating gift cards into various aspects of e-commerce, mobile commerce, and corporate services.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Argentina



Companies Featured

Carrefour Hypermarket

Vea

Easy Cencosud

MercadoLibre

Disco

La Anonima

Coto Supermercado

Carrefour Market

Mas Online (Changomas)

DIA Online

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2trj31

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment