Deadline Alert: Merck & Co (MRK) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming April 14, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Merck & Co (“Merck” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MRK) securities between February 3, 2022, to February 3, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On July 30, 2024, Merck released its second quarter 2024 financial report and disclosed a significant reduction in Gardasil vaccinations, resulting in an overabundance of inventory at Merck’s Chinese distributor. The Company announced that its shipments of Gardasil to China may fall below contracted levels for 2024.

On this news, Merck’s stock price fell $12.53, or 9.8%, to close at $115.25 per share on July 30, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 4, 2025, Merck disclosed that it would entirely cease shipments of Gardasil to China “through at least midyear” to facilitate a “rapid reduction of inventory,” citing a continued over-inflation of channel inventories as demand in China had “not recovered to the level [the Company] had expected.” Merck also announced that it would no longer achieve its long-forecasted $11 billion in sales of Gardasil by 2030.

On this news, Merck’s stock price fell $9.05, or 9.1%, to close at $90.74 per share on February 4, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Merck lacked visibility into demand for Gardasil in China among eligible and otherwise targeted populations, resulting in the inflated inventory of its distributor; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Merck securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 14, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

